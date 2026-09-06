French & English Speaking I Customer Support
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international company in The Hague we are looking for an Customer Support Employee.
Your main tasks are to:
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- Service respectable customers in the most efficient and accurate way (with the possibility to focus on a group of customers within your customer base)
- Create and follow up stock offers according to the company guidelines and output criteria
- Process, enter and confirm stock/ option / print orders according to the company guidelines and output criteria
- Take care of complaints according to procedures
- Answer all other questions that come in by phone, e-mail, chat following the procedures and criteria
- Follow up on collections
- Follow up on cues and dashboards
- Meet targets and goals for own customer group and own country
- Helping in other sales teams when necessary
What do we offer you
You will be offered a direct contract within a dynamic international company. The salary scale will vary in relation to experience and language skills.
Job Requirements
- HBO level of education or proven HBO level in professional experience. Or equivalent level depending on country of origin.
- (Near) Native speaker French, fluent in English and Dutch is a plus!
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Knowledge of ERP systems is a plus
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can not always respond within 2 working days. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. This vacancy can also be found under: French, English, customer support, sales mindset, fixed job, international, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands.
About the company
An international company in the Hague.