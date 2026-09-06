Vacancy I Customer Care Specialist I French I English I Dutch I Full time | Den Bosch

Looking for a challenging position as a customer service specialist in an international company? Do you speak English, French and Dutch? Then this might be the right vacancy for you.

About the company

A dynamic international organisation, active in the medical industry, with a very positive atmosphere and short communication lines. You will be part of a very friendly and helpful team of approx. 40 colleagues, the atmosphere in this company is informal and easy going.

If you are interested please contact Sarah White via eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or call me on +31 40 2395200