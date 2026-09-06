Vacancy I Customer Care Specialist I French I English I Dutch I Full time | Den Bosch
Posted on September 6, 2026
Den Bosch
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Looking for a challenging position as a customer service specialist in an international company? Do you speak English, French and Dutch? Then this might be the right vacancy for you.
- In this position you will be the first point of contact for at least one and max five large accounts. You will start building a strong and extensive relationship with your client, with the aim to let the business grow.
- You will be responsible for the complete order management process
- You will take care of your client's open orders, invoices, inbound calls and questions and queries regarding trade fairs, inventory and price lists.
- Together with your colleagues in the other departments you will be able to assist your client to the fullest.
What do we offer you
- Full time position
- Long term to permanent position
- Professional growth and development
- Salary range: 2100-2700,- gross/month (depending on skills and experience)
- Competitive secondary benefits (8% holiday allowance, 24 holidays/year, and travel expense reimbursement)
- Work in a multi-cultural environment that is informal and friendly
Job Requirements
- (Near) native French, English and Dutch at a professional level
- Minimal 2 years work experience in customer service and/or order management
- Bachelor level education and experience (Dutch HBO or equivalent)
- Strong organizer with analytical and investigative abilities
- Experience with ERP systems
- Knowledge of logistics and administrative processes
- Experience working in a fast paced international environment
Personality requirements:
- This position requires you to be customer oriented, flexible, and accurate.
- The ideal candidate is also proactive, independent and enjoys variety in their work.
About the company
A dynamic international organisation, active in the medical industry, with a very positive atmosphere and short communication lines. You will be part of a very friendly and helpful team of approx. 40 colleagues, the atmosphere in this company is informal and easy going.
If you are interested please contact Sarah White via eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or call me on +31 40 2395200
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