Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Claims and Returns | French | Spanish | Maastricht
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Imagine working for one of the most renowned car brands in the world, and working at one of their departments which functions as the heart of smooth logistics processes.
In your role as Technical Service Representative you are going to liaise with internal and external partners for resolving complex issues.
Main tasks:
- Resolve order and claims management, reverse and returns logistics related issues for all business units (passenger cars, vans and trucks).
- Analyze and investigate logistic issues using own knowledge, computer applications and other entities and external partners
- Appropriate usage of available resources and documentation of business related activities in the relevant system (e.g. ticketing system)
- Fulfill and execute order management for the appropriate customers (national and international).
- Clarify of transport and shipment issues towards the appropriate dealers.
- Handle reserve- and returns logistics issues in appropriate market.
What do we offer you
- Fulltime (40 hrs./week) position, working from Monday-Friday (day shifts)
- Salary is negotiable and will be discussed upon your application
- Additional benefits: comprehensive relocation package for candidates who are willing to move, collective health insurance at discounted rates, self-development opportunities, result-oriented bonus (variable payment), pension plan and incentives
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills
- Fluent in French and/or Spanish and English, both verbal and in writing. Ideally advanced skills in German.
- Experience in customer support / problem-solving business processes
- Affinity with the car trade and technology
- Knowledge of car products and parts or the automotive industry
- Ability to understand the relationship between internal and external processes
- Ability to understand interactions between demand and supply in the logistics chain
- Handling escalations in combination with regular workload without detriment to own stress level
- Acts as a “band ambassador” with a strong customer focus
- Computer literate (MS Windows Office)
About the company
Leading automotive company in Maastricht, serving as the central point of contact in Europe for customers. Over 35 nationalities and a commitment to high performance and employee development.
Employees act as brand representatives providing personal assistance in multiple languages. The organization offers an informal with growth opportunities. Contact Fernanda Costa e Silva at +31(0)43 750 1760 or apply via maastricht@uniquemultilingual.com