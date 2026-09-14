Vacancy | Customer Services Associate (Temporary) | Dutch and English | Nieuw-Vennep
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do like to provide excellent services to your clients? Do you like to assure a seamless process from start to finish? Are you a detail oriented worker who speaks fluent Dutch & English and who is available immediately? This might be for you! For one of our clients we are looking for a Customer Services Associate.
Your tasks will be as follows:
- To provide order management / support by reviewing contracts and purchase orders, attending to after-sales follow-up while coordinating with Sales force;
- Taking inbound calls regarding customer inquiries and orders;
- Engage in product and customer support by troubleshooting logistical, basic product and procedural issues;
- Collaborate with the supply-chain/inventory team, programming, shipping and finance departments to ensure timely deliveries and realtime customer communication;
- Proactively attend to outbound follow-up communication by supporting the program complince procedures and generating revenue by placing relationship calls;
- Initiate lead qualifications and follow up with Sales;
- Attending to Quote Management, Account Set Up & Management related to:
- o Customer Relationship Management & ERP database maintenance
- Complete projects with little supervision and/or direction
What do we offer you
You will receive a 40 hour contract for about 6 months through Unique Multilingual. As this is a temporary position, the possibility to extend will be decided upon at a later stage. Your salary is based on experience and will be in between €2800 and €3400.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
Job Requirements
Do you have the following qualifications:
- Business or commercial education; Bachelor’s degree is preferred
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills; fluency in Dutch and English is essential, other additional European languages are highly desired.
- 40 hours’ work week
- You have 2-3 years of experience in a sales support or customer service position, preferably gained in an international organization; previous experience in the food and retail sector is highly desired
- Strong commercial and inside sales skills with the ability to succeed in a cross-functional working environment; Customer focussed attitude to deliver maximum service is a must
- Solid systems skills and knowledge of MS Office Suite as well as databases; previous experience with CRM/ERP systems is highly desired.
- Quality oriented and accurate individual with a good understanding of product lines and service processes and procedures.
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.
We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/.
This vacancy can also be found under:
English, Engels, Dutch, Nederlands, Inside Sales, Customer Services, Supply Chain, ERP, CRM, order management, administration.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
When applying for this position, only English CV's as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
International organisation in supply chain management.