Vacancy | Customer Services Associate (Temporary) | Dutch and English | Nieuw-Vennep

Do like to provide excellent services to your clients? Do you like to assure a seamless process from start to finish? Are you a detail oriented worker who speaks fluent Dutch & English and who is available immediately? This might be for you! For one of our clients we are looking for a Customer Services Associate. Your tasks will be as follows:

You will receive a 40 hour contract for about 6 months through Unique Multilingual. As this is a temporary position, the possibility to extend will be decided upon at a later stage. Your salary is based on experience and will be in between €2800 and €3400.

Job Requirements

Do you have the following qualifications:

Business or commercial education; Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; fluency in Dutch and English is essential, other additional European languages are highly desired.

40 hours’ work week

You have 2-3 years of experience in a sales support or customer service position, preferably gained in an international organization; previous experience in the food and retail sector is highly desired

Strong commercial and inside sales skills with the ability to succeed in a cross-functional working environment; Customer focussed attitude to deliver maximum service is a must

Solid systems skills and knowledge of MS Office Suite as well as databases; previous experience with CRM/ERP systems is highly desired.

Quality oriented and accurate individual with a good understanding of product lines and service processes and procedures.

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.

We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.



If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/.



This vacancy can also be found under:

English, Engels, Dutch, Nederlands, Inside Sales, Customer Services, Supply Chain, ERP, CRM, order management, administration.



Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

When applying for this position, only English CV's as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.