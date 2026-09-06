Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English & Russian | Nieuw-Vennep

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a customer focused professional? Do you go to the extra mile to provide the best experience to your customer? Are you passionate about the technical world and would like to join the world's leader manufacturer in the aviation industry? Apply today and let us know you are interested!

As a Customer Service Representative you will provide the first line of sales and customer service contact for the customers of the company. Apart from that, you are responsible for the sales of distributed parts and services to customers in the market segments. You will deal daily with customers via phone, fax, email, electronic data interface and in person.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles