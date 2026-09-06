Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English & Arabic | Nieuw-Vennep
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you a customer focused professional? Do you go to the extra mile to provide the best experience to your customer? Are you passionate about the technical world and would like to join the world's leader manufacturer in the aviation industry? Apply today and let us know you are interested!
As a Customer Service Representative you will provide the first line of sales and customer service contact for the customers of the company. Apart from that, you are responsible for the sales of distributed parts and services to customers in the market segments. You will deal daily with customers via phone, fax, email, electronic data interface and in person.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Prepare and deliver customer quotations and pro-actively follow up on outstanding customer quotations
- Process orders and close sales
- Prepare order reports
- Keep Sales Management abreast of any recognized trends, problems or opportunities
- Participate in sales promotions
- Utilize the company sales process to increase sales and customer satisfaction
- Expedite customer backorders and keeps them abreast of status
- Researches (technical) inquiries and communicates appropriate information to the customer.
- Collaborate with other company employees to provide the customer with the most accurate and quick responses possible.
- Trouble shooting
- Maintaining Customer Satisfaction through account management
What do we offer you
- Competitive salary
- Long term position in an international environment
Job Requirements
What are we looking for in a professional?
- MBO+ (or HBO) diploma or equivalent level of work skills.
- Several years of sales, customer service, warehouse or maintenance experience in the aerospace/aircraft parts sales, distribution and/or manufacturing industry.
- Basic knowledge of customs and tax regulations.
- Basic PC Skills
- Good Communication Skills
- Commercial drive
- Highly developed cost awareness
- Able to detect sales leads
- Goes the extra mile to engage customers and build sustainable relationships
- Being accurate
- Fluent or near-native in Arabic, English and preferably some basic Dutch
- Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of changing situations under stress.
- Ability to work in a team environment but also self-motivated and perform work independently
- Experience in SAP, Excel, Power Point and affinity with the aviation industry are a plus
About the company
Our client is one of the world's largest providers of aviation parts. With headquarters in the USA, our client is a very internationally organization and a global player.
Interested in this position? Our recruiter Paulina de Jong is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below.
Want to know more first? Then please send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-18593280.
Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.
This vacancy can also be found under: English, Professional,, English, Arabisch, Arabic, Engels, fulltime, Leiden area, Clients, Customer Service Representative, CSR