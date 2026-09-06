Vacancy | B2B Customer Support | Swedish market | Utrecht area

Vacancy | B2B Customer Support | Swedish market | Utrecht area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amersfoort
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a diverse B2B Customer Support position in a technical environment in the Utrecht area where you will receive extensive training programs and where you can use the Swedish language? Then this is the job for you!

In this diverse B2B position you will:

  • Provide excellent customer service;
  • Handle customer requests;
  • Develop and maintain close relationships and contact with clients over time;
  • Learn about the products.

What do we offer you

We offer you an international working environment with excellent secondary benefits. This is a long-term employment opportunity.

Job Requirements

Please only apply for this role if you have:

  • Extensive previous experience in a B2B position;
  • Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English;
  • An affinity with technical products (the company will offer extensive training);
  • Ability to prioritize tasks and requests.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Swedish and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

An international electronics company in the Utrecht area, that offers long-term employment and is very invested in its employees.

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