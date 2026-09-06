Vacancy | B2B Customer Support | German + English | Utrecht area

Are you looking for a diverse B2B Customer Support position in a technical environment in the Utrecht area where you will receive extensive training programs and where you can use the German and English language? Then this is the job for you! In this diverse B2B position you will:

Job Requirements

Please only apply for this role if you have:



Extensive previous experience in a B2B position;

Excellent communication skills in German and English;

An affinity with technical products (the company will offer extensive training);

Are willing to travel to Germany every quarter;

Ability to prioritize tasks and requests.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.



Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of German and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.