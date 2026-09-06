Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German and English | Amsterdam (40 hours)
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you see yourself working in an international company where you are responsible for account- & order management, and solving the requests of customers? Do you have excellent language skills in German? And do you love to network and engage in relationship management? Then this is the job for you!
As a Customer Service Representative you:
- Will be in charge of your own accounts;
- will handle claims and requests from our customers;
- will maintain daily contact with Logistics, Sales, Team Leader, Finance and other departments.
This is an operational backoffice position, not a call- or contact-center. Our client is looking for someone with long-term ambitions!
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What do we offer you
We offer a full-time, long-term position in an innovative and international company. Salary scale will vary in relation to experience. You will be eligable for large discounts on the products and you will receive tailored training & workshops.
Job Requirements
- (near-)native level of German and fluent English;
- Previous experience in SAP is a must;
- Strong communicator, able to work under pressure in an operational environment, teamplayer;
- Minimum educational level is vocational;
- Minimum of 2 years experience in a similar (international) role.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
An international company located in the Amsterdam area.