Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English | Italian | Oud Gastel
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
An international company in Oud Gastel is hiring 2 Customer Service Representatives:
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- Native English, focusing on the UK market
- Native Italian.
- The primary purpose of this role is to sustain good customer relationships in the areas of Customer Service for Machine Sales, Aftermarket Parts supply and product related support. Carry out the day to day requirements of a busy customer service department to meet or exceed our customer expectation.
Main Tasks / Responsibilities:
- Quote pricing, freight, and availability, order entry, and sales reporting
- Efficient response to customer service requirements
- Coordinate order fulfillment by liaising with regional customer support teams and other departments inside and outside the organization.
- Data entry and systems updates.
- Ensure contract management and invoicing.
- Proactively assist sales managers in their daily tasks (capture of customer needs and requirements, preparation and follow-up of quotations, communications with customer for satisfaction follow up)
- Manage customer accounts and develop trusted relationships with prospective customers.
- Clearly articulate the benefits of the company's products.
- Resolve issues related to order fulfillment with timely, tactful communication is an essential function.
What do we offer you
- Full time position for long term.
- Salary based on experience between € 2300-2500 gross per month.
- Dynamic and international environment.
Job Requirements
- MBO(+) educational level.
- Native English or native Italian
- Good network relationship skills.
- Clear written and verbal communication skills.
- Process problem solving abilities.
- Proven track record in a high pressure environment.
- Strong organizational skills.
- Ability to work under own initiative and as part of a team.
- Proven experience with multiple systems.
- Highly competent with all PC applications.
- Experience in International shipping - Export.
- International sales experience / customer service experience.
- Help or hire desk experience is an advantage.
About the company
An international technical company near Roosendaal.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900