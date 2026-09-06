Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English | German | Oud Gastel

Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English | German | Oud Gastel

Posted on September 6, 2026
Oud Gastel
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

An international company in Oud Gastel is looking for a Customer Service Representative:

The primary purpose of this role is to sustain good customer relationships in the areas of Customer Service for Machine Sales, Aftermarket Parts supply and product related support. Carry out the day to day requirements of a busy customer service department to meet or exceed our customer expectation.

Main Tasks / Responsibilities:

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  • Coordinate order fulfillment by liaising with regional customer support teams and other departments inside and outside the organization.
  • Data entry and systems updates.
  • Ensure contract management and invoicing.
  • Proactively assist sales managers in their daily tasks (capture of customer needs and requirements, preparation and follow-up of quotations, communications with customer for satisfaction follow up)
  • Manage customer accounts and develop trusted relationships with prospective customers.

What do we offer you

  • Full time position for long term.
  • Salary based on experience between € 2600-2800 gross per month.
  • Dynamic and international environment.
  • 24 vacation days

Job Requirements

  • Native German + professional English
  • Minimum of 3 years work exprience in a similar position
  • Proven track record in a high pressure environment.
  • Proven experience with multiple systems.
  • International sales experience / customer service experience.

Did you read the description and find yourself intruigued by the this vacany? Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl.

With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our office at 010-5032900.

About the company

An international technical company near Roosendaal.

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