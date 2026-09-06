Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English | German | Oud Gastel

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The primary purpose of this role is to sustain good customer relationships in the areas of Customer Service for Machine Sales, Aftermarket Parts supply and product related support. Carry out the day to day requirements of a busy customer service department to meet or exceed our customer expectation.

Job Requirements

Native German + professional English

Minimum of 3 years work exprience in a similar position

Proven track record in a high pressure environment.

Proven experience with multiple systems.

International sales experience / customer service experience.

Did you read the description and find yourself intruigued by the this vacany? Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl.

With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our office at 010-5032900.