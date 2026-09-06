Vacancy | Customer Service and Sales Support Representative | German and English | Leiden

What exactly are you going to do Do you have great interest for Customer Service & Sales Support and would you like to work for a young and dynamic fashion company?

Then we are looking for you!



As Customer Service and Sales Support Agent you will work in an international environment executing all operational and tactical support tasks in Europe for both Wholesale and E-Commerce Customers within the Swiss and German market, and you will support the Sales Teams.



Your Responsibilities: Executing and coordinating customer order process with maximum accuracy;

Performing customer claims and returns;

Responding to customer queries;

Pro-Actively informing customers with timely information e.g. irregularities in shipments and deliveries;

Take ownership of a pre-defined group of Customers.

What do we offer you A dynamic and vibrant work environment with great colleagues, nice lunch and the possibility to buy sports clothing with great discounts! The salary range is between € 2.000,- and € 2.400,- depending on your experience and educational background.

You will receive a direct contract with the client. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements Who are You? Experienced with order management goods flow;

Excellent knowledge of German, English and French both verbally and in writing;

Knowledge of Dutch is a pré;

Think and act on at least MBO level;

Knowledge of MS Office and good Basic knowledge of Excel;

You have 2 to 3 years of experience in Customer Services preferably in the fashion industry;

You take initiative and are a team player;

You are result driven, accurate and flexible. Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.

We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can not always respond within 2 working days. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands



This vacancy can also be found under:

French, mother tongue, native, Frans, Francais, sales support, customer service, support, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands.