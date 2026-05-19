Technical Support Engineer - German & English

Our client is a growing, innovative technology company, focused on the development of smart digital and hardware solutions that improve accuracy, efficiency, and productivity for professionals across engineering, infrastructure, and field-based industries.

They are currently expanding operations and are looking for a motivated Technical Support Engineer to join their team in Hilversum.

Job Profile for Technical Support Engineer

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Handle support requests via phone, email, and chat in both German and English

Analyse technical issues and identify effective solutions

Communicate troubleshooting steps and resolutions clearly to customers

Collaborate with the product and development teams by reporting recurring issues and user feedback

Repair, configure, and test GNSS receivers and related hardware

Prepare and manage outgoing hardware shipments

Provide hands-on technical support for GNSS receivers, mobile applications, and cloud softwares

Contribute proactively from day one by investigating and resolving technical problems independently

Support surveyors, engineers, and construction professionals using field technology solutions

Candidate Profile for Technical Support Engineer

Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken

Willingness to commute to Hilversum full on-site during the learning phase, 1 day remote per week after that

Curiosity and a genuine interest in understanding how things work

What Our Client Offers