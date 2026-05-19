Technical Support Engineer - German & English

Technical Support Engineer - German & English

Posted on May 19, 2026
Hilversum
English, German
40
Posted on May 19, 2026

About this role

Our client is a growing, innovative technology company, focused on the development of smart digital and hardware solutions that improve accuracy, efficiency, and productivity for professionals across engineering, infrastructure, and field-based industries.

They are currently expanding operations and are looking for a motivated Technical Support Engineer to join their team in Hilversum.

Job Profile for Technical Support Engineer
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

  • Handle support requests via phone, email, and chat in both German and English
  • Analyse technical issues and identify effective solutions
  • Communicate troubleshooting steps and resolutions clearly to customers
  • Collaborate with the product and development teams by reporting recurring issues and user feedback
  • Repair, configure, and test GNSS receivers and related hardware
  • Prepare and manage outgoing hardware shipments
  • Provide hands-on technical support for GNSS receivers, mobile applications, and cloud softwares
  • Contribute proactively from day one by investigating and resolving technical problems independently
  • Support surveyors, engineers, and construction professionals using field technology solutions

Candidate Profile for Technical Support Engineer

  • Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken
  • Willingness to commute to Hilversum full on-site during the learning phase, 1 day remote per week after that
  • Curiosity and a genuine interest in understanding how things work

What Our Client Offers

  • Competitive salary
  • Covered commute services - public transport card provided, or €0,23 per km by car
  • Small international team - short lines, direct communication
  • Real responsibility early on, no endless onboarding
  • Free lunch
  • 1 day optional remote per week once up to speed
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