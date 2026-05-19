Technical Support Engineer - German & English
Posted on May 19, 2026
Hilversum
English, German
40
Posted on May 19, 2026
About this role
Our client is a growing, innovative technology company, focused on the development of smart digital and hardware solutions that improve accuracy, efficiency, and productivity for professionals across engineering, infrastructure, and field-based industries.
They are currently expanding operations and are looking for a motivated Technical Support Engineer to join their team in Hilversum.
Job Profile for Technical Support Engineer
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Handle support requests via phone, email, and chat in both German and English
- Analyse technical issues and identify effective solutions
- Communicate troubleshooting steps and resolutions clearly to customers
- Collaborate with the product and development teams by reporting recurring issues and user feedback
- Repair, configure, and test GNSS receivers and related hardware
- Prepare and manage outgoing hardware shipments
- Provide hands-on technical support for GNSS receivers, mobile applications, and cloud softwares
- Contribute proactively from day one by investigating and resolving technical problems independently
- Support surveyors, engineers, and construction professionals using field technology solutions
Candidate Profile for Technical Support Engineer
- Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken
- Willingness to commute to Hilversum full on-site during the learning phase, 1 day remote per week after that
- Curiosity and a genuine interest in understanding how things work
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary
- Covered commute services - public transport card provided, or €0,23 per km by car
- Small international team - short lines, direct communication
- Real responsibility early on, no endless onboarding
- Free lunch
- 1 day optional remote per week once up to speed
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