Team Leader Customer Service - Dutch & English

Our international client provides mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 governments, creating exceptional results for their clients and the millions of people who count on them.

They are currently expanding and are looking for a Team Leader Customer Service to join their team in Tilburg.

As a Team Leader, you will coach, guide, and motivate the company‘s customer advisors, and monitor operational results while creating and maintaining a positive atmosphere within the department.

Job Profile for Team Leader Customer Service

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Optimise the use of the knowledge and skills of the customer service employees

Achieve the agreed targets on KPIs

Ensure that every customer contact is handled perfectly

Manage employee absenteeism and turnover

Monitor and adjust the quantitative performance of individual employees if necessary

Conduct one-on-one meetings, onboarding, performance reviews, and appraisal interviews (and following up on resulting actions and agreements)

Candidate Profile for Team Leader Customer Service

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Good computer skills

Numerical and analytical insight

Flexible regarding working hours

People-oriented leadership attitude

Ability to identify and implement innovative strategies to enhance workforce performance and motivation

What Our Client Offers