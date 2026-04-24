Team Leader Customer Service - Dutch & English
Posted on April 24, 2026
Tilburg
Dutch, English
40
Posted on April 24, 2026
About this role
Our international client provides mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 governments, creating exceptional results for their clients and the millions of people who count on them.
They are currently expanding and are looking for a Team Leader Customer Service to join their team in Tilburg.
As a Team Leader, you will coach, guide, and motivate the company‘s customer advisors, and monitor operational results while creating and maintaining a positive atmosphere within the department.
Job Profile for Team Leader Customer Service
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Optimise the use of the knowledge and skills of the customer service employees
- Achieve the agreed targets on KPIs
- Ensure that every customer contact is handled perfectly
- Manage employee absenteeism and turnover
- Monitor and adjust the quantitative performance of individual employees if necessary
- Conduct one-on-one meetings, onboarding, performance reviews, and appraisal interviews (and following up on resulting actions and agreements)
Candidate Profile for Team Leader Customer Service
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Good computer skills
- Numerical and analytical insight
- Flexible regarding working hours
- People-oriented leadership attitude
- Ability to identify and implement innovative strategies to enhance workforce performance and motivation
What Our Client Offers
- A bonus scheme based on achieved KPIs
- 25 vacation days and 2 additional days if you have not been sick during the year
- Pension plan
- Travel expense reimbursement
- 8% holiday allowance
- WGA gap insurance
- Collective discount on supplementary health insurance
- Employee referral bonus program
- Lease-a-bike option
- Office location in the city centre, easily accessible by public transport
- More than 1,000 training courses in the company’s database
- Incentives, awards, and social gatherings
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