Senior Customer Service | French
Posted on February 21, 2026
Amsterdam
English, French
About this role
Are you looking to join an international organization where you can apply your experience and help achieve both personal and team success? Are you results-driven, people-focused, and motivated to make a real impact?
In this role, you will be responsible for supporting French customers and will also collaborate with the team serving the Benelux region. You will work closely with the Customer Service Lead for Benelux, providing training, coaching, and technical support to the French customer service team (10 people) and assisting the Benelux team when needed.
The role also involves participating in internal and external projects and working closely with the sales team. You will report to the Customer Service Manager for Benelux & France.
Responsibilities :
- Handle incoming and outgoing calls and respond to customer queries
- Process and follow up on customer orders in SAP
- Support Sales Reps by processing and following up on their orders in SAP
- Coordinate with Finance on credit holds and returns
- Prepare and maintain reports
- Provide web support to customers for existing and new accounts
- Cover team members’ absences when needed
- Support the Customer Service Manager during their absence with daily operational tasks
- Manage daily work volume, including emails, calls, and chat, together with the team
- Oversee all daily operational tasks to ensure smooth business operations
- Train, coach, and ensure all Customer Service processes are documented and followed
- Serve as a backup for all operational key account tasks
- Support departmental and strategic initiatives by achieving target goals and objectives set by management
Requirements
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education, training, and experience
- Minimum of 4 years of experience in a Customer Service environment is a must
- Experience as a Team Leader
- Strong analytical skills and proficient in MS Office; expert-level Excel required
- Fluent in French and English is a must
- Experience with a business system, preferably SAP
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and meet critical deadlines
- Skilled in resolving complex and escalated issues and making decisions
- Able to identify and address Customer Service team training needs
- Quick learner of technical skills and able to apply them to work processes
- Support and contribute to a learning culture, embracing change and development
- Ability to produce reports accurately
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills at all levels
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our clients is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality sunglasses and eye wear.
Application Procedure
