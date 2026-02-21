Senior Customer Service and Team Lead | French

Handle incoming and outgoing calls and respond to customer queries

Process and follow up on customer orders in SAP

Support Sales Reps by processing and following up on their orders in SAP

Coordinate with Finance on credit holds and returns

Prepare and maintain reports

Provide web support to customers for existing and new accounts

Cover team members’ absences when needed

Support the Customer Service Manager during their absence with daily operational tasks

Manage daily work volume, including emails, calls, and chat, together with the team

Oversee all daily operational tasks to ensure smooth business operations

Train, coach, and ensure all Customer Service processes are documented and followed

Serve as a backup for all operational key account tasks

Support departmental and strategic initiatives by achieving target goals and objectives set by management

Are you looking to join an international organization where you can apply your experience and help achieve both personal and team success? Are you results-driven, people-focused, and motivated to make a real impact?In this role, you will be responsible for supporting French customers and will also collaborate with the team serving the Benelux region. You will work closely with the Customer Service Lead for Benelux, providing training, coaching, and technical support to the French customer service team (10 people) and assisting the Benelux team when needed.The role also involves participating in internal and external projects and working closely with the sales team. You will report to the Customer Service Manager for Benelux & France.