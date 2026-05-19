Sales Support | Dutch & German

Sales Support | Dutch & German

Posted on May 19, 2026
Culemborg
Dutch, German
Posted on May 19, 2026

About this role

In this role, you act as the primary point of contact for clients, serving as a knowledgeable advisor and a proactive link in the commercial process. Working closely with the Benelux sales team, you are responsible for supporting leading interior projects by providing tailored solutions to diverse furnishing challenges.
The role oversees the entire customer order journey, from the initial quotation phase through to final delivery. This includes a blend of commercial flair and administrative precision, ensuring that every international client receives expert support.
Task-wise, this is what the role entails:
  • Act as the first point of contact for (inter)national clients, providing expert advice and information.
  • Collaborate with clients to find the ideal solutions for high-end interior design projects.
  • Manage the end-to-end commercial and administrative process of customer orders.
  • Prepare detailed quotations and proactively follow up to drive sales results.
  • Review incoming orders for completeness and accuracy before processing.
  • Maintain a strong focus on customer satisfaction and high-quality brand representation.
  • Work as an integral part of the Benelux sales team to align client needs with internal goals.

Requirements

The ideal candidate is a customer-centric professional who effortlessly balances commercial skills with administrative excellence.
In more practical terms, this is what we're looking for:
  • Fluency in both Dutch and English (written and spoken); proficiency in German is considered a strong advantage.
  • A Bachelor’s degree (HBO) or equivalent level of professional thinking and working.
  • At least 3 years of experience in a similar commercial support or administrative role.
  • Proficiency in MS Office and experience with ERP systems, preferably Navision.
  • Exceptional communication skills and a high level of administrative accuracy.
  • availability for, at least, 36 hours/week and live in a commutable distance from Culemborg

Salary

€3500-€4000 per month

The company

Our client is a leading international company specializing in intelligent, design-driven furniture solutions. With over a century of experience, they are known for combining aesthetics with functionality to deliver high-quality furniture for conference rooms, offices, educational institutions, hospitality spaces, and healthcare facilities across the globe.
They are currently looking to hire a Sales Support (Binnendienst) to assist their growing team in the Benelux market.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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