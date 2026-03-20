Parts Sales Coordinator - Italian & English

Our esteemed client is a rapidly growing global leader in industrial construction machinery with a strong presence across Europe and Asia. The company is known for its innovative solutions, high-quality products, and dedication to sustainability in the industry.

Currently, they are looking for a Parts Sales Coordinator to join their expanding team in Lelystad.

Job Profile for Parts Sales Coordinator

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Work closely with dealers and Spare Parts warehouse colleagues to ensure all orders are fulfilled correctly, which includes making sure to upload correct parts numbers, shipment plans, correct discount levels, etc.

Collaborate with the technical department to answer dealer technical queries correctly

Assist suppliers in solving outstanding spare parts issues on time and take action to prevent further problems

Monitor priorities of dealer orders according to their ordering request, e.g. breakdown orders or stock orders, etc.

Visit dealers and identify the SWOT of the dealers, and clarify the improvement areas

Develop a Regional parts sales and marketing strategy to help dealers improve their after-sales service capabilities

Develop and plan sales promotional campaigns where necessary, based on data-driven analysis

Monitor pricing levels by parts categories in the assigned territories and make recommendations to us to stay competitive

Monitor dealer inventory levels and make stocking recommendations

Make a parts recommendation list to new dealers, and also for newly launched models

Provide parts system training to dealers

Propose and execute ideas for the improvement of daily operations. e.g. systemisation, standardisation, efficient workflow and so on

Candidate Profile for Parts Sales Coordinator

Must be fluent in Italian and English, both written and spoken

2+ years of experience in after-sales positions, preferably in the automotive or machinery manufacturing field

Proficient in data/statistical analysis and reports, Power BI is a plus

Knowledge of the full process of logistics

Computer skills and operational experience in SAP are considered an advantage

Team worker, flexible to work with various cultural backgrounds

Conflict-solving with very good communication skills

What Our Client Offers