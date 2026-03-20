Parts Sales Coordinator - Italian & English
Posted on March 20, 2026
Lelystad
English, Italian
40
Posted on March 20, 2026
About this role
Our esteemed client is a rapidly growing global leader in industrial construction machinery with a strong presence across Europe and Asia. The company is known for its innovative solutions, high-quality products, and dedication to sustainability in the industry.
Currently, they are looking for a Parts Sales Coordinator to join their expanding team in Lelystad.
Job Profile for Parts Sales Coordinator
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Work closely with dealers and Spare Parts warehouse colleagues to ensure all orders are fulfilled correctly, which includes making sure to upload correct parts numbers, shipment plans, correct discount levels, etc.
- Collaborate with the technical department to answer dealer technical queries correctly
- Assist suppliers in solving outstanding spare parts issues on time and take action to prevent further problems
- Monitor priorities of dealer orders according to their ordering request, e.g. breakdown orders or stock orders, etc.
- Visit dealers and identify the SWOT of the dealers, and clarify the improvement areas
- Develop a Regional parts sales and marketing strategy to help dealers improve their after-sales service capabilities
- Develop and plan sales promotional campaigns where necessary, based on data-driven analysis
- Monitor pricing levels by parts categories in the assigned territories and make recommendations to us to stay competitive
- Monitor dealer inventory levels and make stocking recommendations
- Make a parts recommendation list to new dealers, and also for newly launched models
- Provide parts system training to dealers
- Propose and execute ideas for the improvement of daily operations. e.g. systemisation, standardisation, efficient workflow and so on
Candidate Profile for Parts Sales Coordinator
- Must be fluent in Italian and English, both written and spoken
- 2+ years of experience in after-sales positions, preferably in the automotive or machinery manufacturing field
- Proficient in data/statistical analysis and reports, Power BI is a plus
- Knowledge of the full process of logistics
- Computer skills and operational experience in SAP are considered an advantage
- Team worker, flexible to work with various cultural backgrounds
- Conflict-solving with very good communication skills
What Our Client Offers
- Travel costs reimbursed
- 25 vacation days per year based on full-time hours
- Guaranteed bonus and performance-based bonus
- Pension plan
- Hybrid working model
- Training sessions
- Opportunity to travel to events around Europe
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