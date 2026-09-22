Part Time- Reimbursement Specialist | German (30H/W)

Fluency in German and English is a MUST.

Experience with the German healthcare system is a plus.

Knowledge of the German outpatient insurance system.

A Bachelor's degree in a related field is preferred.

At least two years of experience in Customer Care or Reimbursement roles.

Strong persuasion and negotiation skills.

A professional, friendly attitude and the ability to quickly build relationships with insurance companies and patients over the phone.

Persistence, attention to detail, strong organization skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks at once.

Ability to quickly learn and use new software; typing speed of 30 words per minute or more is a plus.

Proficiency in SAP is required.

Intermediate knowledge of MS Office, especially Excel and PowerPoint.

: have strong people skills and are committed to giving customers and coworkers a great experience. They aim to do their best, love to learn and share knowledge, and work well in teams. They are positive, detail-oriented, organized, and eager to grow in their careers.In order to be success for this position, you need to :