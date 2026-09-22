Part Time- Reimbursement Specialist | German (30H/W)
Posted on September 22, 2026
Hoofddorp
German
Posted on September 22, 2026
About this role
THIS POSITION IS FOR PART TIME , 30 HOURS/WEEK
As a Reimbursement Specialist, your main job is to help the company get approval and payment for medical devices. You'll support sales by getting the necessary authorizations and making sure patients receive the best possible care. You’ll also assist with verifying benefits and maintaining good relationships with clinics and clients.
As a Reimbursement Specialist, your main job is to help the company get approval and payment for medical devices. You'll support sales by getting the necessary authorizations and making sure patients receive the best possible care. You’ll also assist with verifying benefits and maintaining good relationships with clinics and clients.
- Check all prescriptions to make sure they’re complete and enter them into the SAP system within one business day.
- Assist the sales team with any questions about orders or patient cases to help them work more effectively.
- Handle incoming customer calls.
- Manage daily mail and customer emails, ensuring they are addressed within one business day.
- Prepare and send letters to insurance companies and follow up based on their timelines and patient needs.
- Call insurance companies daily to get authorization for the company’s products.
- Work closely with sales teams to educate them about reimbursement issues in their areas.
- Process patient orders, confirm correct billing, and work with other departments to ensure orders are processed and shipped smoothly, with all necessary documents attached.
- Investigate claim denials by communicating with insurance companies.
- Clearly explain coverage details and payment options to help patients access care.
- Spot and address any issues with insurance companies by working with key staff.
- Enter sales orders (via email, fax, and web) on the day they are received.
- Manage customer information in SAP and ensure data accuracy across systems.
- Process product sample requests according to established procedures.
- Communicate with patients to quickly resolve any issues related to products, shipping, or pricing.
- Collect and document details of any product complaints, escalate them as needed, and log them in the Global Quality system. Work with the Marketing Team to manage claims for the Exogen Performance Program.
- Follow company policies, data privacy rules, and document control standards.
- Provide feedback to the Manager on issues affecting customers and internal processes.
- Make benefits verification calls and send coverage details to clinics within 24 hours of receiving a prescription.
- Keep the clinic patient tracker updated and work with the Operations Analyst on maintaining files and reports as needed.
- Take on other tasks and support different markets to help keep the business running smoothly.
Requirements
Ideal candidates : have strong people skills and are committed to giving customers and coworkers a great experience. They aim to do their best, love to learn and share knowledge, and work well in teams. They are positive, detail-oriented, organized, and eager to grow in their careers.
In order to be success for this position, you need to :
In order to be success for this position, you need to :
- Fluency in German and English is a MUST.
- Experience with the German healthcare system is a plus.
- Knowledge of the German outpatient insurance system.
- A Bachelor's degree in a related field is preferred.
- At least two years of experience in Customer Care or Reimbursement roles.
- Strong persuasion and negotiation skills.
- A professional, friendly attitude and the ability to quickly build relationships with insurance companies and patients over the phone.
- Persistence, attention to detail, strong organization skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks at once.
- Ability to quickly learn and use new software; typing speed of 30 words per minute or more is a plus.
- Proficiency in SAP is required.
- Intermediate knowledge of MS Office, especially Excel and PowerPoint.
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client's core business is developing a medical device for surgical and non-surgical bone healing, with proven safety, innovation and effectiveness.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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