Customer Service Representative | German C1
Posted on September 16, 2026
Den Bosch
German
Posted on September 16, 2026
About this role
In this role, you will be the first point of contact for the German and English markets. You will ensure that every customer feels heard and perfectly assisted. Your goal is not only to resolve queries but also to proactively improve the overall customer experience. Our client is looking for a strong communicator and team player who takes initiative independently and thrives in a fast-growing environment where no two days are the same.
- You answer customer questions in German and English via email, phone, chat, and social media.
- You resolve customer inquiries, complaints, and more complex cases in a professional and solution-oriented manner.
- You process and follow up on orders, returns, and refunds.
- You maintain contact with external partners and sales platforms.
- You identify recurring customer questions and actively contribute ideas on how to make service smarter, faster, and better.
Requirements
The ideal candidate is customer-focused, takes initiative, and feels responsible for their work. You are a strong communicator, think in solutions, and can maintain an overview, even when busy. You feel at home in a fast-growing e-commerce environment where not everything is cast in fixed processes and where your contribution to improvement is valued.
- German at C2 level (fluent in spoken and written); this is a strict requirement.
- English at a very good professional level (B2/C1).
- You can easily follow conversations in Dutch and make yourself understood (A2 or B1 level)
- You are available full-time.
- Experience with customer service and/or e-commerce is a plus.
- You work accurately, are solution-oriented, and enjoy taking initiative.
The company
Our client is an ambitious and fast-growing player in e-commerce, located in 's-Hertogenbosch . They are known for their entrepreneurial culture where initiative and big ideas are encouraged. You will join a close-knit and energetic team where hard work is done, decisions are made quickly, and successes are celebrated together. In this dynamic environment, you will have the opportunity to truly make an impact and grow with the organization.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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