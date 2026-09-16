Customer Service Representative | German C1

You answer customer questions in German and English via email, phone, chat, and social media.

You resolve customer inquiries, complaints, and more complex cases in a professional and solution-oriented manner.

You process and follow up on orders, returns, and refunds.

You maintain contact with external partners and sales platforms.

You identify recurring customer questions and actively contribute ideas on how to make service smarter, faster, and better.

In this role, you will be the first point of contact for the German and English markets. You will ensure that every customer feels heard and perfectly assisted. Your goal is not only to resolve queries but also to proactively improve the overall customer experience. Our client is looking for a strong communicator and team player who takes initiative independently and thrives in a fast-growing environment where no two days are the same.