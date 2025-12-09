Operations Advisor | Dutch & English

Operations Advisor | Dutch & English

Posted on December 9, 2025
Amsterdam
Posted on December 9, 2025

About this role

Are you looking for a Customer Service position that offers more responsibilities than just providing excellent customer service? Then this opportunity might be something for you.

For one of our international clients – a British company that specializes in providing insurance solutions and support services to businesses across various industries – we are currently seeking for a Dutch-speaking Operations Advisor to join their team in Amsterdam. In this role, you will play a vital role in providing top-notch support to customers and clients, as well as ensuring smooth claims resolution. Your focus will be on acting as a point of contact for customers and clients, responding to inquiries and questions, and communicating both internally and externally to coordinate tasks related to claims resolution.

In this role, you will:

  • Respond promptly and accurately to customer queries
  • Build strong relationships with stakeholders, both internally and externally
  • Prioritize tasks to meet deadlines and handle complaints effectively, as well as provide support to team members when needed
  • Gather documentation and evidence for claims investigations, and evaluate coverage and estimate losses
  • Communicate claim status effectively with insurers and customers

For this role, we are searching for someone who:

  • Has prior experience working in a customer-facing position
  • Is fluent in Dutch and English
  • Enjoys providing a positive and efficient customer experience
  • Sees the solution rather than the problem and has a good eye for details
  • Is available 40 hours/week and is open to coming to the office 3 days/week

What’s on the table?

  • Great onboarding training to be successful in the job
  • Quarterly bonus scheme 
  • 25 holiday days
  • Full travel reimbursement 
  • Multinational and supportive environment with team initiatives and outings

Does this sound like your next challenge? Feel free to apply or contact me directly at nora@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

The post Operations Advisor | Dutch & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€35,000 Per Month
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam
Customer Relations and Sales Ambassador (French speaking)
Customer Success Advisor | German
Customer Service Representative| Dutch and German
Office IT Engineer | ENG
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position