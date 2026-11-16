Inside Sales Coordinator | French

Inside Sales Coordinator | French

Posted on November 16, 2026
Undutchables
Culemborg
French
Posted on November 16, 2026

About this role

In this role, the coordinator will be a key link between the company and its clients, ensuring seamless communication and project execution from the initial inquiry through to final delivery. Working closely with the French sales team—consisting of three Area Managers—this position is responsible for preparing detailed quotes, managing orders, coordinating deliveries, and handling invoicing and payment follow-ups.The role also includes frequent collaboration with international colleagues and direct communication with the headquarters and production sites in the Netherlands to align customer requirements with internal processes.

Here's a list of the specific tasks:
  • Prepare detailed quotations based on input from Area Managers
  • Register and manage incoming orders
  • Coordinate logistics and delivery planning
  • Oversee invoicing and follow up on outstanding payments
  • Act as a primary point of contact for clients, ensuring timely and accurate responses
  • Liaise regularly with colleagues across international offices
  • Coordinate with the headquarters and manufacturing facilities to meet client expectations
  • Maintain a strong focus on customer satisfaction and brand representation

Requirements

This is a highly autonomous and versatile position that requires both administrative precision and a customer-focused mindset. Next to this, here are some set requirements:
  • >5 years of experience in a similar administrative or client-facing position;
  • Professional level of French and English, and an understanding of Dutch (B1+);
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office and comfortable working with digital tools;

Salary

€3500-€3750 per month

The company

Our client is a leading international company specializing in intelligent, design-driven furniture solutions. With over a century of experience, they are known for combining aesthetics with functionality to deliver high-quality furniture for conference rooms, offices, educational institutions, hospitality spaces, and healthcare facilities across the globe.
They are currently looking to hire a Inside Sales Coordinator to support their growing team in France.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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