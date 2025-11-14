Customer Support Specialist | Dutch | Venray
Venlo
Dutch, English
About this role
Our client is an international player in logistics and transportation based in the Venray area. As a Customer Support Specialist, you'll be the first point of contact for customers, supporting them and ensuring every interaction adds real value to their experience.
- You will operate with your team in an MBU way of working in line with the values and strategy.
- You take care of the daily incoming orders and calls and register all these contact moments in the CRM system.
- You act on customer complaints and follow up actively and accurately with a problem-solving mindset and follow up with the customer on a resolution.
- You serve as the primary contact for customers for product and sales information; liaise with various internal departments on stock and financial issues.
- Actively call customers on overdue invoices and work on a solution to collect the overdues.
- You will operate with your team in a small business unit way of working; in line with the company's values and strategy.
- Some more generic office tasks will be involved as well.
- Will participate or lead improvement activities which will impact the customer and drive efficiency.
- MBO/HBO education (obtained through education or through work experience)
- Dutch native or near-native language skills; English excellent
- 2-3 years of work experience in a similar role (preferably B2B experience)
- Strong problem solving and anticipation skills
- Well-organised and good prioritizing tasks
- Multitasking and flexible; stress-resistant and comfortable in dynamic and fast-paced environment
- Strong team player
- Decisive, hands-on and a pro-active personality
- Available full time (working hours between 8.00 am and 6.00 pm)
- Excellent MSOffice, Excel and Outlook skills and experience with ERP
