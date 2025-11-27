Production Quality Specialist English

Production Quality Specialist English

Posted on November 27, 2025
Waalwijk
Temporary
40
Posted on November 27, 2025

About this role

Are you a detail-oriented and analytical problem-solver? As a Production Quality Specialist, you'll play a vital role in ensuring the smooth execution of customer contracts from start to finish. This is a fantastic opportunity to work for a leading multinational telecommunications company, and make a real impact on their operations.

what we offer
  • Salary for 2900 - 5100 € depending on experience
  • 1 year contract with the possibility to extend
  • Performance based bonus
  • 24 days vacation & travel reimbursement
  • 5 days on-site in Waalwijk
  • Continued learning. Get assigned two mentors
who are you

Who are you as a successful candidate for the Production Quality Specialist English:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Quality, Management, Engineering, Logistics, or Supply Chain.
  • 2+ years of experience as a quality specialist.
  • Excellent communication in English.
  • Have the basic knowledge of supply chain management, have good understanding of manufacturing and distribution principles.
  • Have customer-service skills.
what will you do

As a Quality Specialist, your day-to-day responsibilities will involve managing customer contract-related issues from contract signing to delivery. You'll be actively involved in developing and implementing quality standards and control systems, monitoring performance, and troubleshooting issues. A typical day might involve reviewing blueprints and documentation, inspecting products and processes, collaborating with operations managers, and developing corrective actions. You'll also be responsible for managing logistics suppliers, optimizing logistics models, and providing solutions for customers.

  • Develop and implement quality standards and control systems.
  • Monitor and analyze quality performance, identifying areas for improvement.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve issues and implement solutions.
where will you work

You will be working at the Waalwijk office. The client is a global leader in telecommunications, offering a collaborative and dynamic environment. You'll be part of a team dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

job application

Think you're the perfect Quality Specialist and you speak English or Hungarian? Apply now and let's chat about how you can contribute to the company's success!

Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.

Salary

EUR

Application Procedure

Je maakt een 'mijn Randstad' account aan om te kunnen reageren op onze vacatures. Dit doe je automatisch wanneer je voor het eerst een sollicitatie afrondt bij Randstad, heel eenvoudig dus. Via je 'mijn Randstad' account beheer je gemakkelijk je gegevens en gaan je volgende sollicitaties nog sneller!
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Waalwijk delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Process Engineer
Inside Sales Specialist | German | Alkmaar
Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam
Product Specialist - Dutch & English
Teamlead B2B Customer Services
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position