Are you a detail-oriented and analytical problem-solver? As a Production Quality Specialist, you'll play a vital role in ensuring the smooth execution of customer contracts from start to finish. This is a fantastic opportunity to work for a leading multinational telecommunications company, and make a real impact on their operations.

Salary for 2900 - 5100 € depending on experience

1 year contract with the possibility to extend

Performance based bonus

24 days vacation & travel reimbursement

5 days on-site in Waalwijk

Continued learning. Get assigned two mentors

Who are you as a successful candidate for the Production Quality Specialist English:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Quality, Management, Engineering, Logistics, or Supply Chain.

2+ years of experience as a quality specialist.

Excellent communication in English.

Have the basic knowledge of supply chain management, have good understanding of manufacturing and distribution principles.

Have customer-service skills.

As a Quality Specialist, your day-to-day responsibilities will involve managing customer contract-related issues from contract signing to delivery. You'll be actively involved in developing and implementing quality standards and control systems, monitoring performance, and troubleshooting issues. A typical day might involve reviewing blueprints and documentation, inspecting products and processes, collaborating with operations managers, and developing corrective actions. You'll also be responsible for managing logistics suppliers, optimizing logistics models, and providing solutions for customers.

Develop and implement quality standards and control systems.

Monitor and analyze quality performance, identifying areas for improvement.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve issues and implement solutions.

You will be working at the Waalwijk office. The client is a global leader in telecommunications, offering a collaborative and dynamic environment. You'll be part of a team dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Think you're the perfect Quality Specialist and you speak English or Hungarian? Apply now and let's chat about how you can contribute to the company's success!

Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.