Customer Success Assistant

Customer Success Assistant

Posted on February 12, 2026
Bunnik
English
Posted on February 12, 2026

About this role

Our client is looking for a Customer Success Assistant to be the main point of contact for their organization customers. The role focuses on helping schools, districts, and other institutions maximize the value of the platform while supporting internal processes and contributing to continuous improvements.
Key responsibilities:
  • Serve as the primary contact for organization accounts, providing clear and supportive communication.
  • Assist teachers with individual subscriptions when needed to ensure a smooth experience.
  • Share tips, best practices, and guidance to help organizations use the platform effectively.
  • Monitor account activity, flag potential risks or opportunities, and maintain accurate records.
  • Collaborate with Support, Product, and Sales teams to ensure a consistent customer experience.
  • Suggest improvements to workflows, templates, and self-service resources to enhance efficiency.

Requirements

We're looking for a Customer Success Assistant who is organized, proactive, and customer-focused. The ideal candidate:
  • Excellent English (C1) and confident communicating with teachers, schools, and organizations worldwide.
  • 1–3 years in a customer-facing role (customer success, account management, or similar).
  • Tech-savvy and able to quickly learn new tools and workflows.
  • Proactive, detail-oriented, and able to manage multiple accounts effectively.
  • Takes ownership and follows tasks through to completion.
  • Comfortable in a fast-paced, startup-like environment and able to suggest improvements.
  • Experience in education (schools, districts, municipalities) or SaaS/subscription-based companies.
  • Familiarity with CRM tools, shared inboxes, or light commercial/account responsibilities.
Please note that we’re unable to offer visa sponsorship for this position.

Salary

€3100-€3600 per month

The company

Our client provides an innovative online whiteboard platform that is used daily by hundreds of thousands of educators around the world. The platform offers easy-to-use, intuitive tools that help teachers bring structure, clarity, and engagement to their lessons.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Bunnik delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Teamlead B2B Customer Services
Technical Customer Success Specialist | Dutch
Digital Consultant Specialist | German or Dutch
User Review Owner
Application Specialist | French | Remote
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position