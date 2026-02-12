Customer Success Assistant
About this role
Our client is looking for a Customer Success Assistant to be the main point of contact for their organization customers. The role focuses on helping schools, districts, and other institutions maximize the value of the platform while supporting internal processes and contributing to continuous improvements.
Key responsibilities:
- Serve as the primary contact for organization accounts, providing clear and supportive communication.
- Assist teachers with individual subscriptions when needed to ensure a smooth experience.
- Share tips, best practices, and guidance to help organizations use the platform effectively.
- Monitor account activity, flag potential risks or opportunities, and maintain accurate records.
- Collaborate with Support, Product, and Sales teams to ensure a consistent customer experience.
- Suggest improvements to workflows, templates, and self-service resources to enhance efficiency.
Requirements
We're looking for a Customer Success Assistant who is organized, proactive, and customer-focused. The ideal candidate:
- Excellent English (C1) and confident communicating with teachers, schools, and organizations worldwide.
- 1–3 years in a customer-facing role (customer success, account management, or similar).
- Tech-savvy and able to quickly learn new tools and workflows.
- Proactive, detail-oriented, and able to manage multiple accounts effectively.
- Takes ownership and follows tasks through to completion.
- Comfortable in a fast-paced, startup-like environment and able to suggest improvements.
- Experience in education (schools, districts, municipalities) or SaaS/subscription-based companies.
- Familiarity with CRM tools, shared inboxes, or light commercial/account responsibilities.
Salary
€3100-€3600 per month
The company
Our client provides an innovative online whiteboard platform that is used daily by hundreds of thousands of educators around the world. The platform offers easy-to-use, intuitive tools that help teachers bring structure, clarity, and engagement to their lessons.
Application Procedure
