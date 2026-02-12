Customer Success Assistant

Serve as the primary contact for organization accounts, providing clear and supportive communication.

Assist teachers with individual subscriptions when needed to ensure a smooth experience.

Share tips, best practices, and guidance to help organizations use the platform effectively.

Monitor account activity, flag potential risks or opportunities, and maintain accurate records.

Collaborate with Support, Product, and Sales teams to ensure a consistent customer experience.

Suggest improvements to workflows, templates, and self-service resources to enhance efficiency.

Our client is looking for ato be the main point of contact for their organization customers. The role focuses on helping schools, districts, and other institutions maximize the value of the platform while supporting internal processes and contributing to continuous improvements.