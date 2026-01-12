Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam

Posted on January 12, 2026
Amsterdam
English, German
Posted on January 12, 2026

About this role

Our international client is seeking a proactive and self-motivated Channel Ambassador with excellent German and English language skills. Based in Amsterdam, you will provide exceptional support and service, addressing inquiries and resolving issues efficiently.



In this role as a Channel Ambassador, you serve as the listening ear and friendly voice of our client. Your primary channels of assistance include phone, social media, and email. Your approach is marked by a genuine desire to provide helpful responses infused with a generous dose of personal attention. Not by mindlessly following a corporate script, but by being genuinely aware, genuinely interacting, helping, and inspiring. Whoever the customer is, as ambassador you give them that special attention. Sometimes by reassuring them, sometimes by suggesting a great alternative. You excel at swiftly finding solutions to problems and strive to go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations whenever possible.




  • Start-Date: February 2nd

  • Bachelor degree preferred.

  • German and English flow smoothly from your mouth and keyboard.

  • You are flexible in working hours and available for 24 - 40 hours a week.

  • Flexible working hours from Monday through Friday between 08:45 and 21:00 and on weekends between 10:00 and 18:30.

  • You have creative and customer directed writing skills.

  • You are service-oriented, have a talent for teamwork and excellent communication skills.




  • A competitive salary of €2,750 gross per month (based on 40 hours per week).

  • A 7-month contract with the prospect of long-term collaboration.

  • 25 vacation days (full-time).

  • Hybrid work model.

  • Travel allowance of €0.19 per km (up to 50 km one way) or full public transport reimbursement.

  • Work-from-home allowance of €2.40 per day.

  • Opportunity to work abroad (max. 3 times/year for 4 weeks) upon completing the training/trial period (specific rules apply).

  • Ongoing training and professional development opportunities.

  • A modern and inspiring workplace in Amsterdam, with social events such as annual parties and team gatherings.

