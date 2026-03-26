Customer Service Representative | English
Posted on March 26, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on March 26, 2026
About this role
As a Customer Service Representative, you will be reporting to the Manager Customer Operations. You will be responsible for:
- Act as the main point of contact for partners across Europe, handling inquiries via phone and email, including order processing, complaints, and special projects
- Build and maintain strong relationships with internal teams and external partners, working closely with sales
- Manage orders using SAP and Excel, monitoring status, availability, and ensuring timely delivery
- Review and improve existing processes by identifying gaps and suggesting more efficient solutions
- Use vendor portals effectively to support daily operations
- Provide partners with product information and practical solutions to their queries
- Support internal departments such as accounts receivable and marketing
- Maintain a high level of service for both internal and external customers
- Assist B2B and B2C colleagues when needed
Requirements
- Higher professional education or equivalent experience
- Good command of English and German
- Experience within a similar customer care position
- Experience working with SAP system is preffered
Salary
€3200-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is an international company based in Rotterdam. You will be working in a professional, international environment with people who can also offer you the help and support you need along the way to reach your potential.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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