Customer Service Representative | English & Dutch
Posted on November 11, 2025
Middenmeer
Dutch, English
Posted on November 11, 2025
About this role
Whether you are starting your career or ready for a new challenge, this is a great chance to step into a fun and supportive work environment.
Job Details:
Job Details:
- Be the first contact for customers by phone and email
- Help customers with questions about products, availability, and orders
- Create and follow up on quotes
- Enter and manage orders in the system
- Offer support to other departments when needed
Requirements
Please note : Our client is not providing sponsorship for this position.
To be a successful candidate for this position, you need to have:
To be a successful candidate for this position, you need to have:
- Great communication skills
- Fluency in Dutch and English is a MUST, both speaking and writing
- Someone who enjoys helping people and getting things done
- A hands-on and positive team player who likes to learn
- Can work everyday from the office in Middenmeer from 08.00-17.00
Salary
€2600-€2800 per month
The company
Our client is a growing international company in the electrical distribution sector
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Middenmeer delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Customer Support | German
Customer Success Advisor | German
Sales Support Associate | French + Dutch B1
Account Coordinator | German
Sales Support Specialist | English C2