Customer Service Representative | German C1+

Our client's inventive solutions benefit customers around the world every day; keeping lights on, enabling data streaming and allowing trains to run on time. From heat trace cables to critical equipment enclosures to vapor-efficient fastening systems, the company empowers their clients to improve performance, lower costs and reduce downtime. The products create value to industrial, commercial, residential, energy and infrastructure customers. The company is known for their strong innovation, quality and reliability standards. Note: The training period will be at the office in Tilburg. For this vacancy, it is important that you currently reside in or near the Tilburg area.