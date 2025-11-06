Customer Service Representative | German C1+
Tilburg
German
About this role
- You will be the primary internal contact for the customer and sales representatives in the field for all process around quoting, order management and product information.
- You will create and administer quotes based on the instruction of the Sales Representatives or Area Sales Managers
- You will accurately enter orders in our order management tool
- You will be responsible for the management of open orders; communicating delays to customers, following up on due and overdue orders internally with the traffic and materials management.
- Phone duty- answering telephone calls assuring the highest possible availability on the phone
- You will create up- and cross-selling opportunities by taking inquiries from customers as a possibility to up- and cross sell
- You will provide product information based on information available in the catalogues and company systems.
- You will forward (second level) product information requests to field engineers or agents.
- Claim handling- ensuring claims are closed within a reasonable timeframe according to company’s Key Performance Indicators.
- You will also be an administrator of stock returns.
Requirements
- Business level of German
- Business level of English
- You are great at multitasking; you are able to deal with different tasks at the same time
- Experience in a customer service job is preferred
- 32-40 hours per week availability
- You live in or near Tilburg
- You are able to go to the office every day for onboarding for the first 1-2 months. Afterwards, you can work 2 days a week from home
Salary
€3200-€3500 per month
The company
Our client's inventive solutions benefit customers around the world every day; keeping lights on, enabling data streaming and allowing trains to run on time. From heat trace cables to critical equipment enclosures to vapor-efficient fastening systems, the company empowers their clients to improve performance, lower costs and reduce downtime. The products create value to industrial, commercial, residential, energy and infrastructure customers. The company is known for their strong innovation, quality and reliability standards. Note: The training period will be at the office in Tilburg. For this vacancy, it is important that you currently reside in or near the Tilburg area.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
