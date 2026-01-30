Customer Service Expert
Eindhoven
English
About this role
As a Customer Service Expert, you ensure a smooth and reliable customer experience across the Benelux and Northern Europe. You are the first point of contact for customer inquiries and provide solution-oriented support - from preparing and negotiating quotations to processing orders and handling complaints. You also work closely with the Sales Manger to support new customer acquisition and follow up on commercial opportunities.
Requirements
- Completed a commercial education or a comparable qualification, preferably in logistics or customer service
- 2+ years of relevant professional experience
- Fluent business English is required, French is highly desirable, German is a plus
- Proficient in MS Office, including Excel
- Strong customer- and service-oriented mindset with a proactive attitude
- Excellent communication, organizational and problem-solving skills
Salary
€43000-€43000 per month
The company
Our client is an international family business and European market leader in the logistics of pallets and boxes. With smart, efficient solutions, they help streamline their customers supply chains while moving toward a more sustainable way of doing business. If you are passionate about making logistics greener, this could be the place for you.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
