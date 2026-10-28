Customer Service Advisor | Swedish & Norwegian

Customer Service Advisor | Swedish & Norwegian

Posted on October 28, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Amsterdam
Posted on October 28, 2026

About this role

Are you looking for a customer service role with real ownership over outcomes, not just ticket resolution? This might be the opportunity for you.

One of our international clients in the insurance industry, providing services to the finance and leasing sector, is looking for a Swedish and Norwegian-speaking Customer Service Advisor to join their Amsterdam team.

In this role, you’ll act as the main point of contact for customers, brokers, and insurers, managing enquiries and claims from first contact through to resolution. You’ll balance day-to-day customer service with growing responsibility in claims handling as you develop within the role.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Responding to customer and stakeholder enquiries by phone and email
  • Managing claims from notification through investigation and assessment, gathering documentation and evaluating coverage
  • Building relationships with customers, brokers, insurers, and suppliers, and ensuring they’re treated fairly throughout
  • Prioritising your workload to meet deadlines, while supporting colleagues when needed
  • Communicating claim status clearly to customers and insurers, and escalating complex cases when appropriate
  • Identifying ways to improve processes as the team continues to automate repetitive tasks

What we’re looking for:

  • High professional proficiency in Swedish, Norwegian, and English, spoken and written
  • Prior experience in a customer-facing role
  • No claims or insurance background needed; full structured training is provided
  • Strong attention to detail, comfortable managing multiple priorities and deadlines
  • A solutions-first mindset and confidence handling difficult conversations
  • Available 35 hours/week, able to work from the Amsterdam office 3 days/week

What’s in it for you?

  • Comprehensive onboarding and structured claims training
  • Quarterly bonus scheme
  • 25 holiday days
  • Full travel reimbursement
  • A multinational, supportive team with regular initiatives and outings

Sound like your next step? Apply directly or reach out to me at nora@adamsrecruitment.com for more details.

The post Customer Service Advisor | Swedish & Norwegian appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€0.00 - €36,000 Per Year
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