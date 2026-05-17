Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English

Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English

Posted on May 17, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on May 17, 2026

About this role

Are you looking for a Customer Service position that offers more responsibilities than just providing excellent customer service? Then this opportunity might be something for you.

One of our international clients, a British company that specializes in providing insurance solutions and support services to businesses across various industries, is now looking for a Dutch-speaking Customer Service Advisor to join their team in Amsterdam.

In this role, you will be on acting as a point of contact for customers and clients, responding to inquiries and questions, and communicating both internally and externally to coordinate tasks related to claims resolution.

In this role, you will:

  • Assist with customer queries
  • Build strong relationships with stakeholders, both internally and externally
  • Prioritize tasks to meet deadlines and handle complaints effectively, as well as provide support to team members when needed
  • Gather documentation and evidence for claims investigations, and evaluate coverage and estimate losses
  • Communicate claim status effectively with insurers and customers

For this role, we are searching for someone who:

  • Has prior experience working in a customer-facing position
  • Is fluent in Dutch and English
  • Enjoys providing a positive and efficient customer experience
  • Sees the solution rather than the problem and has a good eye for details
  • Is available 35 hours/week and is open to coming to the office 3 days/week

What's in it for you?

  • Comprehensive onboarding training to be successful in the job
  • Quarterly bonus scheme 
  • 25 holiday days
  • Full travel reimbursement 
  • Multinational and supportive environment with team initiatives and outings

Does this sound like your next challenge? Feel free to apply or contact me directly at nora@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

The post Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€35,000 Per Year
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