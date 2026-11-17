Acting as the main operational contact between clients, suppliers, and transport partners

Managing and processing daily orders in a real-time system

Monitoring stock levels and ensuring product availability and accuracy

Detecting and resolving potential issues proactively (e.g., delayed shipments, order discrepancies)

Collaborating with quality control, warehouse, and planning teams to ensure smooth execution

Maintaining precise order documentation and data integrity across systems

Supporting process improvement initiatives and contributing to team efficiency

Strong communicator with a direct and clear communication style

As a Customer Operations Coordinator, you’ll be responsible for managing daily order flows, stock monitoring, and information accuracy within a fast-paced international environment. You act as the key contact point between suppliers, transport partners, and internal departments, ensuring that orders are processed smoothly and deliveries happen according to plan.You’ll work primarily with data and systems, ensuring that all operational processes run smoothly and accurately. This role focuses on structured, detail-oriented, and proactive operational coordination, rather than commercial sales or logistics planning.This is a full-time, office-based position, offering the opportunity to be part of a dedicated and supportive operations team with a shared goal: excellence in service delivery.The working hours are as rolling and follows: 07:00 – 15:00, 09:00 – 17:00, 11:00 – 19:00