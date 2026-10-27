Collections Expert

Collections Expert

Posted on October 27, 2026
Bunq
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on October 27, 2026

About this role

Our users just got their bunq Credit Card and want to maintain their credit history. Most don’t want to fall behind, and they worry about what happens if they do. If they miss a payment, they need bunq to help them catch up, not hit them with shame or surprises. As our Collections Expert, you make sure collections stay fair, human, and effective. 🤝

Up for this? Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 💚

Requirements

As our Collections Expert, you’ll own credit card collections end to end, from the first missed payment to a fair outcome for our users. Automation handles the first contact, and people step in from Day 30.

  • 📋 Make sure certified Support Adams offer standard payment plans correctly, and escalate non-standard cases to the Product Owner Lending

  • 💬 Set the tone for every outreach, so it stays empathetic, clear, and compliant, especially for vulnerable users

  • 🤖 Build AI-powered automation that scales our outreach, with a human in the loop where judgment matters

  • 📊 Track delinquency, recovery, and outreach results, and turn what you find into process improvements

  • ⚖️ Keep every step compliant and fair, working closely with Legal and Risk

  • 🔄 Run the handoff to our collections partner from Day 90, and make sure only cleared cases are referred

This challenge is perfect for you if

  • You have deep expertise in collections strategy and portfolio risk, and you can decide when the picture is unclear

  • You stay calm and empathetic in stressful moments

  • You know debt collection and consumer credit regulations in depth, and you can apply them in gray areas

  • You analyze data and turn it into action

  • You lead across teams and balance competing priorities

  • You can oversee third parties and teams, and hold them to a high standard

  • You design and build AI-powered solutions to improve how your team works

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (in the Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in the Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually (in the Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

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