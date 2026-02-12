Back-Office Support
Posted on February 12, 2026
Nijmegen
English
About this role
About the role
In this position, you are the administrative backbone of the operations team. The role is highly process-driven and detail-focused, with a strong emphasis on repetitive coordination and documentation tasks. You ensure that orders, shipments, and internal communication are handled accurately and on time.
What your day-to-day will look like
- Processing and validating sales and shipment orders in the system.
- Preparing transport documentation and coordinating deliveries.
- Monitoring incoming and outgoing shipments and following up on delays.
- Handling return requests and supporting repair processes.
- Managing administrative tasks such as reporting, documentation, and system updates.
- This role is ideal for someone who enjoys structure, routine, and working accurately within established processes.
Requirements
What we are looking for
For this role, our client is looking for someone who thrives in a structured, administrative environment and takes ownership of their work.
- An MBO (associate degree) level of education.
- 2–3 years of experience in an administrative or operational support role.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills in English; additional languages are a plus.
- A precise, organized, and resilient working style, with the ability to handle repetitive tasks accurately.
- A responsible team player who values quality and understands the importance of supporting both customers and internal stakeholders.
Salary
€2800-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries worldwide. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place.
Application Procedure
