Vacancy | Office Manager | English and Dutch (+French) | Temporary| Schiphol area

We are looking for a full time office manager for one of our international clients in the Schiphol area. Are you looking for a pro-active and hands-on job in a dynamic and innovating company and you want to get in touch with office and facility management during one month? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you! In this diverse role you will be welcoming all visitors : you are representing the firm! Furthermore, you will be responding to phone calls and maintaining the facilities (e.g. providing parking and building access, organizing (Skype-)conferences, lunch-tickets, train tickets…). You are the one organizing lunches when needed, flowers when asked and thinking logical when the need is urgent. You are a calm beacon, for others to rely on. In this position, you are the spider-in-the-web, who is in touch with all colleagues from the other departments.

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Job Requirements

Please only apply for this role if you :

are available full time, from 8:15am to 5:15pm;

speak and write both (near-)native Dutch and excellent English;

knowledge of French is considered a plus;

are representative, independent and service-minded;

love a diverse and hands-on role;

communicate in an effective, yet humorful way with your colleagues;

are an expert in organizing in a punctual and accurate way, remaining calm.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.