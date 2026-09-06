Vacancy | Account- & Order-Management Specialist | French, Dutch, English | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do

Do you see yourself in a role where you are a part of a global operating team, handling relationships with B2B customers, processing orders and taking care of all related requests? Would you like to work in a nice international company in the Amsterdam area? Do you speak French, English and Dutch? Then this is the job for you!

You will have the following responsibilities:

Managing relationships with existing B2B customers;

Order entry and order confirmation with European customers;

Liaising with the sales and logistics team;

Monitor service while using the data base;

Report to the customer service manager.

Part of the onboarding process is a 4-8 week long training in the UK (fully paid).