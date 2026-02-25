Team Assistant MEA - English
Posted on February 25, 2026
Amsterdam
40
About this role
Our client is an international media and entertainment giant, offering streaming services to millions of members worldwide who enjoy TV series, documentaries, movies and an exciting gaming experience.
We are looking for a dynamic Team Assistant Middle East & Africa (MEA) to join their office in Amsterdam and to provide administrative support to their Content team. This role will juggle multiple and diverse responsibilities with a strong organisational emphasis and unwavering attention to detail.
Job Profile for Team Assistant MEA
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Provide comprehensive support to the Creative Team Lead, including preparing high-quality presentations using Google Slides
- Track, manage and communicate key delivery dates, ensuring writing schedules and production timelines remain up to date
- Attend notes calls and production kick-off meetings, capturing and distributing clear notes and action points
- Coordinate logistics and technical set-up for content partner meetings
- Act as a key liaison, communicating effectively with cross-functional internal teams and external production companies and producers
- Prepare meeting materials and documentation for the creative team
- Support Team Leaders with ad hoc projects, including organising and assisting with events
- Manage complex calendars for multiple executives, scheduling and confirming meetings across different time zones and regions
- Coordinate domestic and international travel arrangements
- Serve as the team’s master of tools across internal and external systems
- Collaborate closely with Creative Assistants across other EMEA teams to ensure alignment and operational efficiency
Candidate Profile for Team Assistant MEA
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Arabic is an advantage
- Experience supporting senior-level content executives or producers, or a role providing administrative assistance within the media industry
- Prior experience reading scripts and providing coverage is preferred
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Gmail
- Strong technical aptitude and experience with multiple systems and tools
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Demonstrate a high level of discretion and professionalism in handling confidential information
- Ability to multitask simultaneously and operate effectively as a collaborative team player within a fast-paced environment
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to prioritise strategically and exercise sound judgement
- Flexibility and responsiveness outside standard working hours for time-sensitive or urgent matters
What Our Client Offers
- 25 vacation days per year
- Pension plan
- Opportunity to join a dynamic international environment
- Work for a global organisation
- Be part of a passionate and creative team
