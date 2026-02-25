Team Assistant MEA - English

Our client is an international media and entertainment giant, offering streaming services to millions of members worldwide who enjoy TV series, documentaries, movies and an exciting gaming experience.

We are looking for a dynamic Team Assistant Middle East & Africa (MEA) to join their office in Amsterdam and to provide administrative support to their Content team. This role will juggle multiple and diverse responsibilities with a strong organisational emphasis and unwavering attention to detail.

Job Profile for Team Assistant MEA

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Provide comprehensive support to the Creative Team Lead, including preparing high-quality presentations using Google Slides

Track, manage and communicate key delivery dates, ensuring writing schedules and production timelines remain up to date

Attend notes calls and production kick-off meetings, capturing and distributing clear notes and action points

Coordinate logistics and technical set-up for content partner meetings

Act as a key liaison, communicating effectively with cross-functional internal teams and external production companies and producers

Prepare meeting materials and documentation for the creative team

Support Team Leaders with ad hoc projects, including organising and assisting with events

Manage complex calendars for multiple executives, scheduling and confirming meetings across different time zones and regions

Coordinate domestic and international travel arrangements

Serve as the team’s master of tools across internal and external systems

Collaborate closely with Creative Assistants across other EMEA teams to ensure alignment and operational efficiency

Candidate Profile for Team Assistant MEA

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Arabic is an advantage

Experience supporting senior-level content executives or producers, or a role providing administrative assistance within the media industry

Prior experience reading scripts and providing coverage is preferred

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Gmail

Strong technical aptitude and experience with multiple systems and tools

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrate a high level of discretion and professionalism in handling confidential information

Ability to multitask simultaneously and operate effectively as a collaborative team player within a fast-paced environment

Strong organisational skills with the ability to prioritise strategically and exercise sound judgement

Flexibility and responsiveness outside standard working hours for time-sensitive or urgent matters

What Our Client Offers