Sales Assistant Retail | Arabic C2

Support the field sales team that serves retail clients (supermarkets) in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Take orders from the sales team, send offers to clients, and obtain confirmations.

Answer questions from the sales team and clients regarding stock availability, delivery times, and transport.

Follow up with customers on outstanding payments.

This position will be focus exclusively on supermarket clients.

In this position, you will act as the central support for our field sales team within the retail channel, managing all operational processes related to our supermarket clients. In a fast-paced environment, you will serve as the key link between the sales team and customers, playing an essential role in the team’s success.