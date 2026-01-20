Back Office Sales Assistant | Arabic C2

Posted on January 20, 2026
Katwijk
Arabic, English
About this role

In this position, you will be one of the key office-based supporters of our sales team, managing a wide range of responsibilities from customer orders to shipment coordination. By working closely with wholesale clients, you will ensure smooth sales processes and play a central role in the operations.
  • Follow up on order requests from customers received via email, phone, or the order application; enter them into the system and send offers to clients.
  • Coordinate direct shipments (goods shipped directly from the supplier to the customer), prepare calculation sheets for these shipments, and manage the process.
  • Handle sales coordination for new and existing orders.
  • Follow up on pending invoices and occasionally support sales in the showroom.
  • This role will primarily serve wholesale customers.

Requirements

  • Fluent in English and Arabic
  • Experience in sales administration or a back-office sales role
  • 1+ years of relevant work experience
  • Full-time availability in the office
  • Required soft skills: flexibility, experience in multicultural environments, strong team player, ability to adapt quickly.
Please note: for this position, our client will only consider candidates who live in or near Katwijk (Noord-Brabant).

Salary

€2750-€3500 per month

The company

Our client is a leading importer of Arabic and Mediterranean food products, based in Katwijk (Noord-Brabant). They specialize in B2B sales across Europe, supplying high-quality products to businesses. Their office fosters a dynamic and international work environment, bringing together professionals from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
