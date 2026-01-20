Back Office Sales Assistant | Arabic C2

Follow up on order requests from customers received via email, phone, or the order application; enter them into the system and send offers to clients.

Coordinate direct shipments (goods shipped directly from the supplier to the customer), prepare calculation sheets for these shipments, and manage the process.

Handle sales coordination for new and existing orders.

Follow up on pending invoices and occasionally support sales in the showroom.

This role will primarily serve wholesale customers.

In this position, you will be one of the key office-based supporters of our sales team, managing a wide range of responsibilities from customer orders to shipment coordination. By working closely with wholesale clients, you will ensure smooth sales processes and play a central role in the operations.