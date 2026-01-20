Back Office Sales Assistant | Arabic C2
Posted on January 20, 2026
Katwijk
Arabic, English
About this role
In this position, you will be one of the key office-based supporters of our sales team, managing a wide range of responsibilities from customer orders to shipment coordination. By working closely with wholesale clients, you will ensure smooth sales processes and play a central role in the operations.
- Follow up on order requests from customers received via email, phone, or the order application; enter them into the system and send offers to clients.
- Coordinate direct shipments (goods shipped directly from the supplier to the customer), prepare calculation sheets for these shipments, and manage the process.
- Handle sales coordination for new and existing orders.
- Follow up on pending invoices and occasionally support sales in the showroom.
- This role will primarily serve wholesale customers.
Requirements
- Fluent in English and Arabic
- Experience in sales administration or a back-office sales role
- 1+ years of relevant work experience
- Full-time availability in the office
- Required soft skills: flexibility, experience in multicultural environments, strong team player, ability to adapt quickly.
Salary
€2750-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a leading importer of Arabic and Mediterranean food products, based in Katwijk (Noord-Brabant). They specialize in B2B sales across Europe, supplying high-quality products to businesses. Their office fosters a dynamic and international work environment, bringing together professionals from diverse cultural backgrounds.
Application Procedure
