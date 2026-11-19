We are URGENTLY looking for an English speaking Receptionist for one of our clients in Amsterdam, a global company within Infrastructure.

Are you immediately and full-time available, with a bit of experience in facilities/front office operations? Read further and get in touch with us!

Key responsibilities:

Serve as the office receptionist, welcoming visitors, coordinating office access, handle incoming calls and general enquiries, directing them as appropriate.

Provide practical and administrative support to the CEO and Board members, including lunches, meals, and other day-to-day requests.

Provide general office support, including document signatures, meeting materials, and day-to-day administrative tasks.

Assist with cafeteria, catering, and practical arrangements for internal events when needed.

Manage the meeting room reservation system and ensure rooms are prepared and ready for use.

Main Requirements:

Professional fluency in English; Dutch would be a plus

Prior relevant experience in a front office/ facilities/ receptionist role.

Service oriented, proactive and with good energy.

Excellent communication skills and well organized.

Immediately available for 40h p/w and willing to work fully onsite.

What We Offer:

Immediate employment through our agency for a short 2-3 month assignment.

Salary around 3,000 gross per month (excl. 8% holiday allowance).

30 days of annual leave.

Travel allowance.

The opportunity to become part of a large and very international company.

Interested? We look forward to receiving your application!

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit.

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