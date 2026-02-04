Data Science Officer (Clinical Trials) at the EMA (EU Langs)

Understand, analyse and present data requirements in a visual, clear and structured manner, and translate business needs into scenarios, analytical approaches and solutions to impact on business processes and decision-making;

Develop and coordinate the implementation of activities through delivery of new processes and digital solutions, in collaboration with EMA’s users and stakeholders.

Manage and coordinate activities associated to data management and data analysis activities as required.

Design AI and ML solutions undertake proof-of-concepts and implement these solutions.

Manage ongoing improvements to methods and algorithms that lead to findings, including new information.

Coordinate, develop and implement processes and methods ensuring that the information used follows the compliance, access management and control policies of the Agency and meets the qualification and assurance requirements of the business;

Create, implement and drive data analyses, dashboards, solutions for data available at the Agency and processes related to data modelling, data processing, data architecture, data integration, data quality, data analysis and data visualisation activities.

Coordinate business data management and analytics input (e.g. performing UATs, verify data consistencies and verify metrics output) in projects aiming to deliver new data-driven IT solutions or in the maintenance processes of data-driven IT solutions

University studies of at least 3 years in Data Science, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Economics, Biology, Medicines, or Pharmacy or other fields of science that require advanced use of analytics skills.

Fluency in English and at least one other EU language –Spanish, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, French, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Maltese, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Slovenian, Slovakian, Finnish, Swedish, Greek, Romanian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Norwegian, Icelandic

At least 2 years of working experience in the fields of research, development, manufacture, regulation or authorisation of medicines;

Biostatistics

Hands on data activities.

Experience in data management and data analysis.

Understanding, cleansing, integrating and analysing massive and live data sets; data modelling and data quality frameworks;

Using statistical software (for instance R, SAS, etc.) and programming languages used in analytics (for instance SQL, PL-SQL, Python, R, etc.);

Using data visualisation tools (for instance Tableau, R Shiny, Oracle BI, Power BI, etc.);

Experience in working in a team and in a multicultural environment.

Experience with Data visualisation;

Experience with Data modelling and design.

We have a unique opportunity for you to demonstrate your scientific expertise within the leading EU institution of medicines and pharmacology based in Amsterdam!We are the long-standing agency, trusted for over 20 years to recruit for interim positions at the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA are the medicines regulatory organisation responsible for public human and animal health throughout the European Union. They are now looking for a Data Science Officer to join them on an initial 10-month temporary (Interim) contract. Deadline to apply is Monday 09/02/2026.This is a full-time position, 40 hours per week, and candidates are required to be based in the Netherlands Monday-Friday and to work 2 to 3 days per week in the office in Amsterdam.You would contribute to the receipt, validation, characterisation, analysis, and visualisation of clinical study data submitted to the Agency by medicines developers, and the development of related business processes. The latter includes support to the development of IT solutions (including data analysis programmes and tools), training/knowledge sharing and guidance.This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment where everyone is passionate about public health.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.