Corporate Receptionist / Events coordinator

What exactly are you going to do

Are you ready to take on a dynamic role within an international organization? As a corporate receptionist and events coordinator, you’ll play a pivotal part in ensuring the seamless execution of conferences and events. From managing logistics to being the go-to contact for participants, speakers, and external parties, your work will directly contribute to creating memorable experiences. This position offers a unique opportunity to grow from reception duties into a full-fledged events coordination role, all within a vibrant and collaborative environment.