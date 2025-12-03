Corporate Receptionist / Events coordinator
Posted on December 3, 2025
The Hague
Posted on December 3, 2025
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you ready to take on a dynamic role within an international organization? As a corporate receptionist and events coordinator, you’ll play a pivotal part in ensuring the seamless execution of conferences and events. From managing logistics to being the go-to contact for participants, speakers, and external parties, your work will directly contribute to creating memorable experiences. This position offers a unique opportunity to grow from reception duties into a full-fledged events coordination role, all within a vibrant and collaborative environment.
- Handling reception duties during the initial phase, transitioning into a full events coordination role over time.
- Organizing and executing conferences and events, ensuring all logistical and administrative aspects are handled efficiently.
- Serving as the primary point of contact for participants, speakers, and external stakeholders, addressing their needs and inquiries.
- Managing communication and coordination across various teams to ensure smooth event operations.
- Maintaining accurate records and documentation to support event planning and execution processes.
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in The Hague delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
Customer Support & Order Specialist
Executive Assistant - English