Corporate Receptionist / Events coordinator

Posted on December 3, 2025
The Hague
About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you ready to take on a dynamic role within an international organization? As a corporate receptionist and events coordinator, you’ll play a pivotal part in ensuring the seamless execution of conferences and events. From managing logistics to being the go-to contact for participants, speakers, and external parties, your work will directly contribute to creating memorable experiences. This position offers a unique opportunity to grow from reception duties into a full-fledged events coordination role, all within a vibrant and collaborative environment.

  • Handling reception duties during the initial phase, transitioning into a full events coordination role over time.
  • Organizing and executing conferences and events, ensuring all logistical and administrative aspects are handled efficiently.
  • Serving as the primary point of contact for participants, speakers, and external stakeholders, addressing their needs and inquiries.
  • Managing communication and coordination across various teams to ensure smooth event operations.
  • Maintaining accurate records and documentation to support event planning and execution processes.
