Executive Assistant - English

Posted on November 11, 2025
Schiphol
About this role

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive and highly organised Executive Assistant to join their expanding team in Schiphol. 

Job Profile for Executive Assistant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Manage proactively and prioritise a complex calendar for multiple executives (3 Senior Managers)
  • Organise domestic and international travel logistics and trip preparations
  • Make expense reports for multiple executives
  • Set up complex internal and customer meetings 
  • Attend to and offer support at all-up events, including summits, offsites, townhalls, morale and other events, as needed
  • Manage purchase orders and process invoices
  • Ensure compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures
  • Prioritise work tasks and projects, and maintain company tools, resources, databases, and processes to improve efficiency
  • Exercise sound judgment, tact, integrity, and professionalism in all transactions

Candidate Profile for Executive Assistant

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Fluency in Dutch is highly preferable
  • At least 5 years of work experience as a business support team Assistant and/or Executive Assistant in a fast-paced environment
  • Proficiency with productivity software, including Outlook, all Office Suite programs, SharePoint, OneNote, Teams, etc.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills 
  • Ability to react with appropriate urgency to situations and requests 
  • Ability to manage highly sensitive business and personal matters with tact and the utmost confidentiality
  • Strong planning, organisational, time-management, and problem-solving skills 
  • Sharp eye for detail and the ability to meet deadlines
  • Proactive and a strong team player, demonstrating a can-do attitude through strong cross-team collaboration
  • Flexible and comfortable working independently

What Our Client Offers

  • 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
  • Pension plan
  • Travel allowance
  • Work in a dynamic, international environment
  • State-of-the-art technology working experience
  • Be part of a team that is changing the world
