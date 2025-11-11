Executive Assistant - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive and highly organised Executive Assistant to join their expanding team in Schiphol.

Job Profile for Executive Assistant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage proactively and prioritise a complex calendar for multiple executives (3 Senior Managers)

Organise domestic and international travel logistics and trip preparations

Make expense reports for multiple executives

Set up complex internal and customer meetings

Attend to and offer support at all-up events, including summits, offsites, townhalls, morale and other events, as needed

Manage purchase orders and process invoices

Ensure compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures

Prioritise work tasks and projects, and maintain company tools, resources, databases, and processes to improve efficiency

Exercise sound judgment, tact, integrity, and professionalism in all transactions

Candidate Profile for Executive Assistant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Fluency in Dutch is highly preferable

At least 5 years of work experience as a business support team Assistant and/or Executive Assistant in a fast-paced environment

Proficiency with productivity software, including Outlook, all Office Suite programs, SharePoint, OneNote, Teams, etc.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to react with appropriate urgency to situations and requests

Ability to manage highly sensitive business and personal matters with tact and the utmost confidentiality

Strong planning, organisational, time-management, and problem-solving skills

Sharp eye for detail and the ability to meet deadlines

Proactive and a strong team player, demonstrating a can-do attitude through strong cross-team collaboration

Flexible and comfortable working independently

What Our Client Offers