Executive Assistant - English
Posted on November 11, 2025
Schiphol
40
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive and highly organised Executive Assistant to join their expanding team in Schiphol.
Job Profile for Executive Assistant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage proactively and prioritise a complex calendar for multiple executives (3 Senior Managers)
- Organise domestic and international travel logistics and trip preparations
- Make expense reports for multiple executives
- Set up complex internal and customer meetings
- Attend to and offer support at all-up events, including summits, offsites, townhalls, morale and other events, as needed
- Manage purchase orders and process invoices
- Ensure compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures
- Prioritise work tasks and projects, and maintain company tools, resources, databases, and processes to improve efficiency
- Exercise sound judgment, tact, integrity, and professionalism in all transactions
Candidate Profile for Executive Assistant
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Fluency in Dutch is highly preferable
- At least 5 years of work experience as a business support team Assistant and/or Executive Assistant in a fast-paced environment
- Proficiency with productivity software, including Outlook, all Office Suite programs, SharePoint, OneNote, Teams, etc.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to react with appropriate urgency to situations and requests
- Ability to manage highly sensitive business and personal matters with tact and the utmost confidentiality
- Strong planning, organisational, time-management, and problem-solving skills
- Sharp eye for detail and the ability to meet deadlines
- Proactive and a strong team player, demonstrating a can-do attitude through strong cross-team collaboration
- Flexible and comfortable working independently
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
