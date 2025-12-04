Business Support Administrator - English
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive and highly organised Business Support Administrator to join their expanding team in Schiphol. This role requires agility in a fast-paced environment to support senior leads and other colleagues in Amsterdam, Berlin and Cambridge.
Job Profile for Business Support Administrator
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Coordinate complex diaries across multiple time zones for senior team members
- Arrange and manage travel bookings and expense submissions for senior staff
- Plan and deliver internal meetings, off-sites, social gatherings, and staff celebration events
- Book venues and rooms, track invitations and RSVPs, coordinate catering, support agenda preparation, take minutes and follow up on actions, and organise event materials
- Procure IT devices and peripheral equipment to support teams based in Amsterdam and Berlin
- Manage and assign workspace allocations for team members in Amsterdam
- Maintain distribution mailing lists and ensure timely updates for the team
- Manage local social event budget
- Handle logistics before, during, and after visits and lectures
- Ensure adherence to administrative policies and procedures
- Provide administrative cover for team members when required
- Assist with planning and execution of wider business events for Amsterdam, Cambridge, and Berlin
- Work closely with support staff across sites for consistent experiences
Candidate Profile for Business Support Administrator
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- At least 2 years of proven experience in an administrative, business support, or customer service role within a dynamic, fast-paced environment
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel) and Teams
- Effective written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to maintain confidentiality with professionalism
- Attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills
- Calm and focused under pressure, with excellent organisational skills
- Collaborative and approachable, with a can-do mindset
- Self-starter with ability to anticipate needs and act proactively in a fast-paced environment
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
