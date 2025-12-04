Business Support Administrator - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive and highly organised Business Support Administrator to join their expanding team in Schiphol. This role requires agility in a fast-paced environment to support senior leads and other colleagues in Amsterdam, Berlin and Cambridge.

Job Profile for Business Support Administrator

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Coordinate complex diaries across multiple time zones for senior team members

Arrange and manage travel bookings and expense submissions for senior staff

Plan and deliver internal meetings, off-sites, social gatherings, and staff celebration events

Book venues and rooms, track invitations and RSVPs, coordinate catering, support agenda preparation, take minutes and follow up on actions, and organise event materials

Procure IT devices and peripheral equipment to support teams based in Amsterdam and Berlin

Manage and assign workspace allocations for team members in Amsterdam

Maintain distribution mailing lists and ensure timely updates for the team

Manage local social event budget

Handle logistics before, during, and after visits and lectures

Ensure adherence to administrative policies and procedures

Provide administrative cover for team members when required

Assist with planning and execution of wider business events for Amsterdam, Cambridge, and Berlin

Work closely with support staff across sites for consistent experiences

Candidate Profile for Business Support Administrator

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

At least 2 years of proven experience in an administrative, business support, or customer service role within a dynamic, fast-paced environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel) and Teams

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Ability to maintain confidentiality with professionalism

Attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills

Calm and focused under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Collaborative and approachable, with a can-do mindset

Self-starter with ability to anticipate needs and act proactively in a fast-paced environment

What Our Client Offers