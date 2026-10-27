Administrator Operations - English

Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.

We are looking for an experienced Administrator Operations to join their office in Almere.

Job Profile for Administrator Operations

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage inventory control procedures, cycle counts, order tracking and reporting

Process product returns, credit memos and material inspections

Investigate tax and freight claims and coordinate resolutions with Finance

Support accounts receivable, accounts payable, invoice approvals and credit adjustments

Prepare operational reports covering sales orders, tax, fleet and security

Oversee facility security, building and equipment maintenance, and supply management

Ensure compliance with health and safety procedures and maintain required safety records

Respond to internal enquiries and implement corrective actions

Candidate Profile for Administrator Operations

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Secondary education or equivalent qualification

Knowledge of administrative procedures and terminology

1+ year of operational or administrative experience is preferred

1+ year of logistics and warehouse experience is preferred

1+ year of customer service or inside sales experience is preferred

Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Office

Good written and verbal communication skills

Strong attention to detail, multitasking and organisational skills

Ability to work effectively in a team environment

What Our Client Offers