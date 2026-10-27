Administrator Operations - English
Posted on October 27, 2026
Almere
40
Posted on October 27, 2026
About this role
Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.
We are looking for an experienced Administrator Operations to join their office in Almere.
Job Profile for Administrator Operations
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage inventory control procedures, cycle counts, order tracking and reporting
- Process product returns, credit memos and material inspections
- Investigate tax and freight claims and coordinate resolutions with Finance
- Support accounts receivable, accounts payable, invoice approvals and credit adjustments
- Prepare operational reports covering sales orders, tax, fleet and security
- Oversee facility security, building and equipment maintenance, and supply management
- Ensure compliance with health and safety procedures and maintain required safety records
- Respond to internal enquiries and implement corrective actions
Candidate Profile for Administrator Operations
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Secondary education or equivalent qualification
- Knowledge of administrative procedures and terminology
- 1+ year of operational or administrative experience is preferred
- 1+ year of logistics and warehouse experience is preferred
- 1+ year of customer service or inside sales experience is preferred
- Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Office
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Strong attention to detail, multitasking and organisational skills
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary package, according to experience
- 25 vacation days
- Pension contribution
- Travel reimbursement
- Supportive and collaborative working environment
- Access to training, professional development and continuous learning
- Opportunities for career progression within a global organisation
- Be part of an exciting new warehouse operation and contribute to its growth and development
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