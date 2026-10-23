Administrative Manager - English

Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.

We are looking for an experienced Administrative Manager to join their office in Almere and oversee daily administrative operations, coordinate office activities and ensure efficient internal processes. The role combines team management, facilities coordination and budget monitoring to support smooth business operations.

Job Profile for Administrative Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Plan and coordinate administrative procedures and systems, identifying opportunities to improve efficiency and streamline processes

Recruit, train and supervise administrative staff, allocate responsibilities and provide guidance to support team performance

Coordinate the flow of information across departments to ensure effective communication and collaboration

Manage schedules, deadlines and office activities to ensure smooth daily operations

Monitor office supplies and coordinate purchasing activities in line with budget requirements

Track operational costs and expenses and contribute to budget preparation

Oversee accounts payable and receivable processes, resolving administrative and payment-related issues

Coordinate facility services, maintenance activities and external service providers

Organise office activities, including renovations, recycling, events and other workplace requirements

Ensure compliance with company policies, procedures and applicable regulations

Monitor organisational changes and business developments relevant to administrative operations

Candidate Profile for Administrative Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High school diploma or equivalent; further education is an advantage

At least 2 years of experience in administrative operations, problem-solving and communication across different organisational levels

Knowledge of office and business travel management processes

Good command of Microsoft Office applications, particularly Excel and Outlook

Knowledge of supplier selection, competitive bidding, contract negotiations and evaluation procedures is an advantage

Understanding of finance, accounting, budgeting and cost control principles is preferred

Strong organisational, communication and problem-solving skills

Leadership skills and the ability to coordinate and support a team

What Our Client Offers