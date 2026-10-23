Administrative Manager - English
Posted on October 23, 2026
Almere
40
Posted on October 23, 2026
About this role
Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.
We are looking for an experienced Administrative Manager to join their office in Almere and oversee daily administrative operations, coordinate office activities and ensure efficient internal processes. The role combines team management, facilities coordination and budget monitoring to support smooth business operations.
Job Profile for Administrative Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Plan and coordinate administrative procedures and systems, identifying opportunities to improve efficiency and streamline processes
- Recruit, train and supervise administrative staff, allocate responsibilities and provide guidance to support team performance
- Coordinate the flow of information across departments to ensure effective communication and collaboration
- Manage schedules, deadlines and office activities to ensure smooth daily operations
- Monitor office supplies and coordinate purchasing activities in line with budget requirements
- Track operational costs and expenses and contribute to budget preparation
- Oversee accounts payable and receivable processes, resolving administrative and payment-related issues
- Coordinate facility services, maintenance activities and external service providers
- Organise office activities, including renovations, recycling, events and other workplace requirements
- Ensure compliance with company policies, procedures and applicable regulations
- Monitor organisational changes and business developments relevant to administrative operations
Candidate Profile for Administrative Manager
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High school diploma or equivalent; further education is an advantage
- At least 2 years of experience in administrative operations, problem-solving and communication across different organisational levels
- Knowledge of office and business travel management processes
- Good command of Microsoft Office applications, particularly Excel and Outlook
- Knowledge of supplier selection, competitive bidding, contract negotiations and evaluation procedures is an advantage
- Understanding of finance, accounting, budgeting and cost control principles is preferred
- Strong organisational, communication and problem-solving skills
- Leadership skills and the ability to coordinate and support a team
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary package
- Supportive and collaborative working environment
- Access to training, professional development and continuous learning
- Opportunities for career progression within a global organisation
- Be part of an exciting new warehouse operation and contribute to its growth and development
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