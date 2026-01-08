Administrative Customer Assistant | Turkish
Posted on January 8, 2026
Utrecht
About this role
If you speak Turkish and would like to join a dynamic, International company based in Utrecht – have a look at the job opportunity we are offering!
Our client operates in the tax industry in the majority of EU countries and provides high-quality service and a level of professionalism for their B2B clients. The company has a great multicultural environment, a close-knit team, diverse and motivating tasks and stable career development!
Responsibilities:
- To achieve maximum refunds for our customers by processing their tax claims speedily and correctly.
- To deliver excellent service to both internal and external relations, and to ensure staying up to date with relevant knowledge and skills in the Customer Operations area.
- To work closely and support each other and other parts of the business in times of deadlines.
Requirements:
- Fluency in Turkish and English, both written and spoken
- 1 to 2 years in financial, administrative or customer service roles within an international environment
- SAP experience is a plus
- Microsoft Office skills
- Enthusiastic, team player, flexible
- Service-minded, results-driven and with an eye for detail
What’s in it for you?
- Salary: 2600 gross p/m
- Friendly and international work environment
- Pension & WGA insurance
- Transport reimbursement
- Access to the online academy platform & personal coaching by Resilians
- Contribution to your individual sports subscription
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands.
Salary
€2,600 Per Month
