Administrative Customer Assistant | Turkish

Posted on January 8, 2026
Utrecht
About this role

If you speak Turkish and would like to join a dynamic, International company based in Utrecht – have a look at the job opportunity we are offering!

Our client operates in the tax industry in the majority of EU countries and provides high-quality service and a level of professionalism for their B2B clients. The company has a great multicultural environment, a close-knit team, diverse and motivating tasks and stable career development!

Responsibilities:

  • To achieve maximum refunds for our customers by processing their tax claims speedily and correctly.
  • To deliver excellent service to both internal and external relations, and to ensure staying up to date with relevant knowledge and skills in the Customer Operations area.
  • To work closely and support each other and other parts of the business in times of deadlines.

Requirements:

  • Fluency in Turkish and English, both written and spoken
  • 1 to 2 years in financial, administrative or customer service roles within an international environment
  • SAP experience is a plus
  • Microsoft Office skills
  • Enthusiastic, team player, flexible
  • Service-minded, results-driven and with an eye for detail

What’s in it for you?

  • Salary: 2600 gross p/m
  • Friendly and international work environment
  • Pension & WGA insurance
  • Transport reimbursement
  • Access to the online academy platform & personal coaching by Resilians
  • Contribution to your individual sports subscription

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands.
 

Salary

€2,600 Per Month
