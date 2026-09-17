Administrative Assistant | English
Posted on September 17, 2026
The Hague
English
Posted on September 17, 2026
About this role
An international organization is seeking an Assistant to the Administrator to perform general secretarial duties and independent administrative tasks. Responsibilities include:
- Daily filing and administrative tasks related to staff and member queries
- Updating and maintaining insurance documentation
- Handling Ministry of Foreign Affairs registration tasks
- Managing procurement activities and processing payment vouchers
- Filing VAT claims and arranging vehicle registrations for staff
- Preparing financial charges for staff and members
- Updating administrative files and assisting in archiving
- Drafting internal and external correspondence
Requirements
- Fluency in spoken and written English; knowledge of Dutch is merited
- High professional standards and discretion with confidential information
- Tact and diplomacy
- Secretarial experience, preferably in an international environment
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Knowledge of office management practices and procedures
- Strong word processing and document formatting skills
- Familiarity with Microsoft Word, Outlook, and Excel
The company
The International Arbitral Committee, established by two countries, consists of a total staff of 38 providing legal, administrative, and general support.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
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