Administration Officer | ENG, 24h

Managing individual and shared mailboxes, and drafting and distributing correspondence

Updating the website in WordPress, including publishing content and adding events

Creating and sending newsletters through Mailchimp and distributing surveys through SurveyMonkey

Coordinating calendars and organizing meetings, preparing agendas, taking minutes, and following up on actions and reports

Providing administrative support to the Management Team, team leads, the Scientific Team, and other colleagues

Maintaining the member registry and keeping SharePoint and digital files structured and up to date

Handling confidential information carefully and in line with data protection requirements

Maintaining office procedures and suggesting practical improvements to workflows

Purchasing office supplies, managing vendor relationships and equipment, and coordinating office and internal team events

As an Administrative Officer, you will help keep the office and day-to-day communications running smoothly. Working alongside an office support colleague, you will provide administrative support to the Management Team and assist colleagues across the organization. This is a varied role for someone who enjoys creating structure, takes initiative, and likes being the person colleagues can rely on.Your responsibilities include:. The salary ranges from €3,500 to €4,000 gross per month on a full-time basis, depending on your experience and education, and will be prorated for 24 hours per week. The start date is 1 January 2027.