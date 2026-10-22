Administration Officer | ENG, 24h
Posted on October 22, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on October 22, 2026
About this role
Candidates must already reside in the Netherlands, within reasonable commuting distance of Rotterdam, and have valid work permit. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. Candidates who meet these requirements are welcome to apply via the application button on the website.
As an Administrative Officer, you will help keep the office and day-to-day communications running smoothly. Working alongside an office support colleague, you will provide administrative support to the Management Team and assist colleagues across the organization. This is a varied role for someone who enjoys creating structure, takes initiative, and likes being the person colleagues can rely on.
Your responsibilities include:
The position is office based (not hybrid) at the Rotterdam office and is for 24 hours per week. The salary ranges from €3,500 to €4,000 gross per month on a full-time basis, depending on your experience and education, and will be prorated for 24 hours per week. The start date is 1 January 2027.
As an Administrative Officer, you will help keep the office and day-to-day communications running smoothly. Working alongside an office support colleague, you will provide administrative support to the Management Team and assist colleagues across the organization. This is a varied role for someone who enjoys creating structure, takes initiative, and likes being the person colleagues can rely on.
Your responsibilities include:
- Managing individual and shared mailboxes, and drafting and distributing correspondence
- Updating the website in WordPress, including publishing content and adding events
- Creating and sending newsletters through Mailchimp and distributing surveys through SurveyMonkey
- Coordinating calendars and organizing meetings, preparing agendas, taking minutes, and following up on actions and reports
- Providing administrative support to the Management Team, team leads, the Scientific Team, and other colleagues
- Maintaining the member registry and keeping SharePoint and digital files structured and up to date
- Handling confidential information carefully and in line with data protection requirements
- Maintaining office procedures and suggesting practical improvements to workflows
- Purchasing office supplies, managing vendor relationships and equipment, and coordinating office and internal team events
The position is office based (not hybrid) at the Rotterdam office and is for 24 hours per week. The salary ranges from €3,500 to €4,000 gross per month on a full-time basis, depending on your experience and education, and will be prorated for 24 hours per week. The start date is 1 January 2027.
Requirements
You are organized, proactive, and detail-oriented, with a friendly and service-minded approach. You can manage your time effectively, set priorities, and meet deadlines while remaining flexible. You enjoy working both independently and as part of a team, and colleagues can trust you to handle confidential information discreetly.
You also bring:
You also bring:
- MBO level 4, or an equivalent qualification, in office or secretarial support, communication, or a related field
- Relevant experience in an administrative, office support, or communication role
- Excellent written and spoken English
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Experience with Mailchimp, WordPress, SharePoint, SurveyMonkey, DocuSign, or Monday.com is a plus
Salary
€3500-€4000 per month
The company
This organization exists to serve the public interest by supporting, instigating, and performing scientific research. Their focus is on developing instruments that describe and value health outside the for-profit model.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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